Parler Share
News
A sign stands at a makeshift memorial near the scene of a mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Wednesday.
A sign stands at a makeshift memorial near the scene of a mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Wednesday. (David Zalubowski / AP)

Watch: CNN Panelist Left Tripping Over Their Words as They Learn Colo. Shooter's Identity Doesn't Match Their Claims

 By Laurel Duggan  November 23, 2022 at 8:38am
Parler Share

Panelists on “CNN Tonight” appeared to doubt the veracity of the Club Q shooter’s alleged non-binary identity Tuesday, and one panelist suggested the shooter’s attorneys were trying to avoid hate crime charges by garnering sympathy from LGBT people.

Anderson Lee Aldrich faces murder charges related to the shooting deaths of five people Saturday at Club Q, an LGBT nightclub in Colorado Springs. Aldrich’s lawyers now claim their defendant identifies as “non-binary,” uses “they/them” pronouns and should be referred to using the title “Mx.” rather than “Mr.”

“I don’t know what to say about that,” host Alisyn Camerota said . “I mean, that’s not anything we had heard from his background. You know, people have been looking into his background, and I don’t know if anybody here — are you guys lawyers? I mean, you know, I don’t know what to say about that. That’s what he’s now saying.”

“It sounds like they’re trying to prepare a defense against a hate crimes charge,” CNN political commentator Errol Louis said. “That’s the least of his problems legally speaking, but it looks like they’re trying to build some kind of sympathy or at least confusion on the question of whether or not this was purely motivated by hate.”

Trending:
CBS News Drops 'Breaking' Story on Hunter Biden, Only Problem Is They're 2+ Years Late

Individuals who identify as non-binary do not identify strictly as either male or female.

The CNN panelists refused to use the killer’s preferred pronouns, using male pronouns instead, in the segment.

Corporate media outlets have widely speculated that the shooting was motivated by anti-LGBT hatred.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Parler Share
Laurel Duggan
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit. Photo credit: @DailyCaller on Twitter




Watch: CNN Panelist Left Tripping Over Their Words as They Learn Colo. Shooter's Identity Doesn't Match Their Claims
Kids Unwittingly Play Role in Father's Overdose - Mom Charged with Using Them as Mules
After Almost 2 Years, The GOP Is Giving the Capitol Back to the People
'Our Decision Wasn't About Your Performance': White San Francisco Elections Director Loses Job to Diversity
Biden's 'Green' Agenda Could Send American Taxpayer Money to Chinese-Owned Mines in Canada
See more...

Conversation