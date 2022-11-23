Watch: CNN Panelist Left Tripping Over Their Words as They Learn Colo. Shooter's Identity Doesn't Match Their Claims

Panelists on “CNN Tonight” appeared to doubt the veracity of the Club Q shooter’s alleged non-binary identity Tuesday, and one panelist suggested the shooter’s attorneys were trying to avoid hate crime charges by garnering sympathy from LGBT people.

Anderson Lee Aldrich faces murder charges related to the shooting deaths of five people Saturday at Club Q, an LGBT nightclub in Colorado Springs. Aldrich’s lawyers now claim their defendant identifies as “non-binary,” uses “they/them” pronouns and should be referred to using the title “Mx.” rather than “Mr.”

“I don’t know what to say about that,” host Alisyn Camerota said . “I mean, that’s not anything we had heard from his background. You know, people have been looking into his background, and I don’t know if anybody here — are you guys lawyers? I mean, you know, I don’t know what to say about that. That’s what he’s now saying.”

“It sounds like they’re trying to prepare a defense against a hate crimes charge,” CNN political commentator Errol Louis said. “That’s the least of his problems legally speaking, but it looks like they’re trying to build some kind of sympathy or at least confusion on the question of whether or not this was purely motivated by hate.”

Individuals who identify as non-binary do not identify strictly as either male or female.

The CNN panelists refused to use the killer’s preferred pronouns, using male pronouns instead, in the segment.

Corporate media outlets have widely speculated that the shooting was motivated by anti-LGBT hatred.

This Club Q shooting should be a reminder that members of the LGBTQ+ community continue to be targeted by hate, by judgment and by violence. 32 transgender people have been killed so far this year. It is an everyday fear people are living with…in 2022 — Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) November 22, 2022

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.