Watch as CNN's Forced to Report Trump's Polls Are up Even with Epstein Controversy

 By Michael Schwarz  July 18, 2025 at 7:23am
For the umpteenth time, Democrats and their establishment media allies sensed the walls closing in around President Donald Trump.

And for the umpteenth time, Democrats and their establishment media allies have had to eat crow.

On Thursday, CNN Chief Data Analyst Harry Enten reported that recent polling, both from his own outlet and Quinnipiac, showed that Trump’s approval rating among Republicans has actually increased since the controversy over the president’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case erupted earlier this month.

“If anything, Donald Trump’s approval rating has gone up since this whole Epstein saga started,” Enten said in a clip posted to the social media platform X.

Moreover, the data analyst added that, in terms of popularity among Republicans, the president stood “close” to his “apex.”

Enten then provided an interesting tidbit that put the Epstein-related frenzy on X into context.

“On X, all you hear about is the Epstein Files,” Enten said, using a tone and gestures that signified exasperation. “But how about out in the real public?”

He then revealed that only one respondent in CNN’s poll identified the Epstein case as the nation’s top issue.

“Not much of a surprise,” the data analyst concluded, “that therefore Donald Trump’s approval rating has not suffered with Republicans because of the Epstein case, because the bottom line is most Americans say it’s not high up on their priority list.”

Epstein-related developments, of course, have come swiftly in recent days.

With that in mind, who can say that the president has not orchestrated all of this from the beginning?

For instance, Trump’s over-the-top indignation toward anyone who asked questions about Epstein, the convicted child sex offender and suspected trafficker who allegedly committed suicide in a federal prison in August 2019, understandably left many of the president’s supporters perplexed.

Then, when Trump appeared to disavow any supporters who insisted on talking about Epstein, confusion turned to outrage for some.

But what happened in the meantime? The president’s enemies thought they smelled blood in the water. For the first time ever, Democrats pretended to care about the Epstein case. Trump’s adversaries in the establishment media published a transparently fraudulent letter from 2003 allegedly connecting the president to Epstein in a creepy way.

Finally, on Thursday evening the president made a bombshell announcement. In short, he has instructed Attorney General Pam Bondi to “produce any and all pertinent Grand Jury testimony, subject to Court approval,” regarding the Epstein case.

So did Trump bait his enemies into amplifying the Epstein uproar?

Has the Epstein file controversy caused you to stop supporting Trump?

In a cryptic X post late Thursday, Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida certainly made it seem that way.

Luna called the situation “4D chess, not checkers.”

“Welcome to the big leagues,” the congresswoman wrote.

Whatever you might think of Trump’s Epstein-related behavior in recent weeks, ask yourself two questions.

First, do you think the man who so skillfully employed deception in last month’s strike against Iran’s nuclear facilities would not use that same tactic again?

Second, do you seriously believe that the man who showed solidarity with his supporters by wearing a garbage truck driver’s orange vest on stage during a rally late in the 2024 campaign would suddenly and callously abandon those supporters for any reason, let alone for something involving a slimeball like Epstein?

In short, Republicans care about the Epstein case far more than CNN suggested. But we have also seen enough of our president to know that we cannot go wrong by trusting him.

Share
Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
