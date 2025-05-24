Share
Commentary

Watch: CNN's Kaitlan Collins Bristles When RFK Jr. Tells Her the Truth About the Mainstream Media

 By Randy DeSoto  May 23, 2025 at 6:10pm
CNN’s Kaitlan Collins was not pleased during a Thursday interview she had with Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., when he accused the media of being complicit in spreading false information during the COVID pandemic.

“You know, one of the big mistakes that you and many of your media colleagues made during COVID is to try to convince the American people that they should trust the experts,” Kennedy said.

“What we should do is trust the science,” he argued.

Collins countered, “The message was to trust the science, and what studies were finding.”

“No, it was trust the experts,” Kennedy retorted.

True. Who can forget how dismissive people like Dr. Anthony Fauci were of subjects like natural immunity, the lab leak theory, questioning the efficacy of the vaccines to stop the spread of COVID, and raising concerns about the potential health impacts of the vaccine, such as myocarditis?

The mainstream media narrative on all these subjects was to trust Fauci and the other Biden administration health officials, and they were wrong.

Kennedy contended that Americans should also be skeptical about any medical advice and do their own research.

“I would say be skeptical of authority. My father told me that when I was a young kid. People in authority lie. And we’ve seen a lot of that in our country,” RFK Jr. said.

“People in the media lie,” he continued. “And people need to make their own judgments and be skeptical, and maintain their capacity for critical thinking, and that was shut down during COVID, and the media was complicit in that.”

“Disagree on that last part,” Collins shot back and ended the interview.

DHS released its MAHA report Thursday, aimed at making children healthy again.

It identifies ultra-processed foods, chemicals in the environment, decline in physical activity, and overmedicalization of kids as all areas that must be addressed.

During a roundtable event with President Donald Trump and other cabinet members and health officials, RFK Jr. said of the push to make Americans healthier that his uncle, President John F. Kennedy, supported the idea.

The secretary said that he met environmentalist Rachel Carson as a boy, who wrote the 1962 book “Silent Spring” about the negative effects of pesticides on people’s health, while JFK was president.

“My uncle tried to do this, but he was killed and it never got done; and ever since then we’ve been waiting for a president who would stand up and speak on behalf of the health of the American people,” the secretary said.

He asserted that Trump has finally done that, allowing true science to lead the way.

Hopefully, Collins and her media colleagues will report on the fruits of these scientific undertakings.

