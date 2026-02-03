WATCH: CNN's Scott Jennings Hits Singer Billie Eilish With Reality Check Following Her Comments About ICE And 'Stolen Land'

As you may have noted, the Grammys happened again this past Sunday. I know, finally: You get to find out what a bunch of rich leftist recording industry types whose musical tastes are at least 10 years out of date think about last year’s industry output while the artists themselves preen.

Hosted by Trevor Noah and watched by nobody, the big winners — in case you missed it, like pretty much everybody — were Kendrick Lamar, Bad Bunny, and Billie Eilish. Artistically, there have been worse years that the industry has thrown out its shoulder while patting itself on the back; the three big winners were surprisingly still relevant and their output wasn’t so horrid that the picks drew attention to themselves by their idiocy.

(Although I’m a big believer in the common internet trope about one of them: No, he’s not really a bunny, but he is really bad.)

Thus, with a lack of industry executive stupidity to make the show noteworthy, industry talent needed to step up. Eilish didn’t disappoint, declaring that immigration law doesn’t count because America is stolen anyway.

As CNN’s Scott Jennings noted on his radio show, if that’s true, she has quite the mansion she needs to give back.

During her speech for winning Song of the Year for “Wildflower,” Eilish said that “no one is illegal on stolen land.”

Cut to the audience, who couldn’t have been clapping harder — presumably because if they rolled their eyes at this leftist bromide, they wouldn’t have a career come Monday morning.

“Yeah, it’s just really hard what to do and know right now,” Eilish said after the clapping subsided. “I feel hopeful in this room. I feel like we just need to keep fighting, and speaking up, and protesting. Our voices really do matter, and the people matter.”

She then made a statement about Immigration and Customs Enforcement that was dropped thanks to the seven-second delay from the network and the vulgar content of it. (As Jennings noted: “Starts with an F, ends with U.”)

Wow, man. Wow. Just wow. Insert mind-blown emoji here. Insert clapping emoji here. Copy and paste it twenty times. Yeah. Just yeah.

Jennings noted a few issues with this, however.

“What does she mean by stolen land? Radical communists like Billie, who profits handsomely from American capitalism, believe America is stolen from Native Americans. Which means we have no right to enforce laws today, chiefly immigration laws,” Jennings said.

“By the way, Billie Eilish lives in a $14 million mansion in Los Angeles on property that was once inhabited by the Tongva tribe,” he added.

“So far as we can tell, she hasn’t taken any steps to return her mansion and surrounding properties to its rightful owners, but we’ll keep you posted.”

WATCH🚨: Scott Jennings absolutely ROASTED Billie Eilish for her “stolen land” rant at the Grammys: “Eilish lives in a $14 million mansion in L.A., on property that was once inhabited by the Tongva tribe — yet she hasn’t taken a single step to return it.” Hypocrisy level:… pic.twitter.com/WZYC8pktth — Officer Lew (@officer_Lew) February 2, 2026

No word, either, on whether anyone who was clapping has done anything to return their property to the native inhabitants.

Now, it’s worth noting that, according to the New York Post, how much Eilish’s most expensive property is worth could be a matter of debate; the singer, who is reportedly worth $53 million dollars, has owned and sold several properties during her time in the music industry, the most expensive of which was sold by her brother and music partner Finneas O’Connell.

But after all, should we care that much about what a bunch of out-of-touch pop stars say? Well, as Jennings noted: “People like Billie are of course stupid, but what she says has influence. And what she means is that she doesn’t believe the United States actually exists as a legal entity, as a nation.”

🚨 BREAKING: Americans are calling on Hollywood elitist Billie Eilish to RETURN her $14M LA mansion to the Tongva tribe after she claimed, “no one is illegal on stolen land” She could also graciously host illegal aliens in her mansion. After all, she has the moral high ground.… pic.twitter.com/WGivdABveH — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 2, 2026

And one of the ways that the entertainment industry has influence is laundering bad ideas politicians couldn’t otherwise put forth through pop culture. That’s because we aren’t supposed to criticize in the same way we do regular politicians, since “shut up and sing” is patronizing and stifling an individual’s freedom of speech. They don’t make policy, after all, do they?

Except we get posts like this from California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s trollish press office account indicating that we should take these people very seriously, and that to refuse to acknowledge their opinions as such is closed-minded and old-fashioned, especially since conservative artists are fuddy-duddies who get snubbed:

I CAN’T BELIEVE VERY TALENTED ARTISTS LIKE KID ROCK AND NICKI MINAJ WERE SNUBBED AGAIN AND WILL BE WALKING HOME WITH ZERO (0) GRAMMYS. THE HATERS WILL SAY THEY ARE “TRASH” ARTISTS WHO ARE JUST DESPERATE FOR ATTENTION. WRONG!!! THEY ARE OKAY ARTISTS WHO ARE DESPERATE FOR… — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) February 2, 2026

Newsom, by the by, gave no indication that he was going to give up his winery empire to the people he “stole” it from, much less his houses.

Oh, and one final irony: As widely reported on social media, as well, guess what Eilish’s property is surrounded by? That’s right: Walls!

I took a closer look at Billie Eilish’s sprawling mansion. She doesn’t just have 1 wall… SHE HAS 3!!! So tall that you can’t even see over them 👀 Heavily fortified and surrounded by security. Meanwhile, she expects you to let criminals into your community, you bigots! pic.twitter.com/9i1xokta17 — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) February 2, 2026

What happens if you jump Eilish’s wall onto Tongva land? Probably something far worse than if you jumped the border from Mexico onto American land, I can assure you of that. But F and U, ICE!

The problem isn’t the statements at these award shows, because we’re at the point where nobody watches them except industry types.

The problem is that these ideas find their way into the work itself, and into the mainstream of political discussion thanks to politicians like Newsom who launder unpalatable ideas through the spin-cycle of artistic license. Yes, the Grammys have finally been acknowledged as unwatchable, and yes, we still need to push back anyway.

