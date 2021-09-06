With each passing week, there seems to be some new misstep or disaster for President Joe Biden and his administration. The trend has not been lost on many Americans, which can be seen in Biden’s declining poll numbers.

This weekend, millions of Americans gathered together in college football stadiums across the country. For many of them, their excitement for football was nearly matched by their disdain for the president.

As noted by the Daily Caller, at least four games over the past few days featured fans chanting “F*** Joe Biden.”

The first of those came Thursday night at Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina, where Coastal Carolina played host to the Citadel.

WARNING: The following tweets and videos contain graphic language that some viewers will find offensive. While our transcriptions are censored, the original media are not.

“F*** JOE BIDEN chant at the first Coastal Carolina football game,” Old Row Sports tweeted along with a video.

FUCK JOE BIDEN chant 🗣 at the first Coastal Carolina football game@OldRowCcu pic.twitter.com/D4dwxs2sEE — Old Row Sports (@OldRowSports) September 3, 2021

The next chant occurred in Blacksburg, Virginia, on Friday, where my beloved alma mater, Virginia Tech, handed North Carolina an upset loss.

“Another F*** JOE BIDEN chant, this time at the Virginia Tech game,” Old Row Sports wrote on Twitter. “ITS NOW A MOVEMENT.”

Another FUCK JOE BIDEN 🗣 chant, this time at the Virginia Tech game ITS NOW A MOVEMENT 🚨🚨🚨 @OldRowHokies pic.twitter.com/CD4ObCqTaK — Old Row Sports (@OldRowSports) September 4, 2021

The movement continued Saturday in Alabama as the Auburn Tigers handily defeated the Akron Zips.

A third FUCK JOE BIDEN 🗣 chant from this weekend 😂😂😂 this time at Auburn @OldrowAuburn pic.twitter.com/mBGA64FUwA — Old Row (@OldRowViral) September 4, 2021

Finally, Texas A&M fans in College Station made their disdain for Biden known on Saturday night during the Aggies’ victory over the Kent State Golden Flashes.

A fourth “Fuck Joe Biden” chant at @OldRowAggies! pic.twitter.com/o3lgm3MHwx — Old Row Sports (@OldRowSports) September 5, 2021

While these fans all made it explicitly clear that there was no love lost for Joe Biden, their actions spoke just as loudly as their words. The packed stadiums full of maskless fans across the country essentially amounted to a raucous rejection of the Biden administration and its fear-mongering health officials.

JUMP AROUND IS BACK AND IT HAS NEVER HIT HARDER@BadgerFootball | @UWBadgers pic.twitter.com/waT3hmaOqO — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 4, 2021

Daily Caller reporter David Hookstead summed up this sentiment perfectly in a tweet of his own on Sunday.

“More than 50 college football games were played Saturday in packed stadiums across America, and it was beautiful,” he wrote. “The fear mongering mob telling people to stay inside forever lost, and they lost in a big way.”

More than 50 college football games were played Saturday in packed stadiums across America, and it was beautiful. The fear mongering mob telling people to stay inside forever lost, and they lost in a big way. https://t.co/6BRDjfpwGq — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 5, 2021

The scenes from this weekend are in many ways a tangible example of Biden’s plummeting approval numbers. According to a new Washington Post-ABC News poll conducted Aug. 29-Sept. 1, Biden’s overall approval rating among Americans has fallen to 44 percent. In late June, the same poll found 50 percent of Americans approved of Biden’s job as president.

On the issue of coronavirus, 52 percent of Americans said they approved of the job Biden is doing — a 10-point decrease from late June, when 62 percent of Americans approved of his handling of the pandemic.

Across the country, people are growing increasingly tired of the scare tactics. It’s time for America to return to normal, and this weekend’s slate of college football games was a great step in that direction.

