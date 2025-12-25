Watch: College Students Find Out Their Pro-Abortion Slogans Aren't as Convincing as They Thought

For pro-lifers, the abortion debate is a rather simple, moralistic one.

Abortion is murder and a blight on society. And that’s just if you’re secular. Christians know that abortion is a direct affront to God, who created all humans — even the unborn — to bear His image.

For pro-abortionists? The debate is a little trickier because of their distinct lack of morals.

So in lieu of a moral compass (and due to increasingly dubious science) what’s a pro-abortionist supposed to do?

Apparently, rely on hackneyed and parroted slogans, like any good slop-consuming leftist tends to do.

T. Russell Hunter, an effective and viral anti-abortion activist, has a reputation for going to college campuses and challenging pro-abortionists on their hideous stance.

And, well… see if you notice a pattern in one of his more illuminating videos:

WARNING: The following video contains language that some viewers may find offensive.

As Hunter challenged these pro-abortionists, he found that — almost like a brainwashed hive-mind — they all resorted to the same exact slogans and insults to try and justify their pro-murder philosophy.

And spoiler alert: They don’t work whatsoever on Hunter.

“You don’t think women are free unless they’re allowed to terminate their children?” Hunter asked.

Instead of engaging with the question, one college student told Hunter, “No uterus, no opinion.”

As did… gaggles of other women. The “no uterus” line is just a play off the “my body, my choice” slogan, which is a fallacy on its face.

First of all, there are two bodies involved, period. And second, society at large already vehemently disagrees with “my body, my choice.” You’re not allowed to drive drunk, even if it’s “your body,” no?

Another slick slogan: “They’re just a clump of cells!” Well, aren’t we all?

Once the slogans stop working, as sure as the sun sets in the West, these women start going for the emotional blackmail play.

“Well what about rape and incest? Or if the woman’s life is in danger?”

Unfortunately for that vapid argument, there’s actual data available on these statistics.

According to the Charlotte Lozier Institute, data compiled up to August 2022 (shortly after Roe was overturned) shows that 0.5 percent of abortions performed were for rape, incest, or because the woman’s body was in great danger.

(It breaks down as 0.3 percent for rape or incest, and 0.2 percent for threatening the woman’s life.)

These obscure hypothetical scenarios are minuscule, especially when you compare it to the percentage of women who have abortions for “elective” purposes: 95.7 percent.

The above video is worth a watch, as Hunter expertly dismantles these hollow slogans and poor attempts at emotional blackmail.

But even if you don’t have the time to watch the video, you’ve undoubtedly seen these interactions between screeching pro-abortionists and civil anti-abortion Christians before.

It’s the same slogans, the same lack of morals, and the same emotional blackmailing that all pro-abortionists engage in — and those who love the unborn refusing to budge on those asinine points.

