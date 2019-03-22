SECTIONS
Culture US News
Print

Watch: College Students Harass Border Patrol Agents, Liken Them to KKK

By Randy DeSoto
Published March 21, 2019 at 9:42pm
Modified March 21, 2019 at 10:50pm
Print

Two border patrol agents were harassed by students who called them murderers during an event for criminal justice majors at the University of Arizona in Tucson.

The Daily Wire reported that U of A’s Criminal Justice Association student group hosted the event for the agents.

In various videos, student protesters can be seen interrupting the law enforcement officers’ presentation, calling them murderers and KKK members.

“I don’t know who allowed the murder patrol,” a student filming a video says. “They allow murderers to be on campus where I pay to be here. Murderers! On campus. Murderers! On campus.”

“This is supposed to be a safe space for students but they allow an extension of the KKK into campus, an extension of the KKK into campus,” she adds.

TRENDING: Multiple Teachers Reportedly Injured During Active Shooter Drill

“There are students that pay to be here, pay to be here, that need this to be a safe space for them and we have the KKK and their supporters right here at the U of A.”

Warning: The following videos contain language that viewers may find offensive.

Do you think these college students went too far with their comments toward the officers?

A woman who appeared to be helping host the event invited the protestor recording the video to sit in rather than stand outside the room and heckle.

“Great, I can sit in the entire time, I’ll just be saying that they’re murderers the entire f—ing time because it’s the truth. They’re murderers and you as a club should be more conscious of the rest of the students on this campus,” the protestor said, adding that she does not “feel safe with them here.”

The organizer suggested she could call the university police, if the protestor did not real safe, prompting the protestor to respond: “Of course, white women calling the cops.”

RELATED: Former ICE Director Responds to Trump’s Veto: ‘He Proved He’s a Great President’

When the border patrol agents finished their presentation, multiple protestors can be heard chanting, “Murder patrol, murder patrol.”

The protestors then trailed the officers down a hallway, across the campus, and into a parking garage, continuing their chant.

One yelled out, “We won’t stop until you get off our campus!”

The officers never turned around to engage with the protestors.

Also seen in the video is a group of students holding various signs including a banner which read “Here to stay,” presumably indicating at least some of them were Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients.

They chanted, “Police, ICE, the same s— twice!”

In December, now-presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris likened ICE to the Ku Klux Klan during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing to confirm President Trump’s nominee to run the department, Ronald Vitiello.

Harris asked Vitiello if he was aware that there’s a perception the ICE employs similar fear tactics to the KKK.

“I see no perception that puts ICE in the same category as the KKK,” Vitiello answered. “I do not see a parallel between the power and the authority that ICE has to do its job and the agents and officers who do it professionally and excellently with lots of compassion.”

“Sir, how can you be the head of an agency and be unaware of how your agency is perceived by certain communities?” Harris asked.

“There’s a lot of perceptions in the media and in the public that are incorrect about the agency and what it does,” Vitiello responded.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers. Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith







Watch: College Students Harass Border Patrol Agents, Liken Them to KKK
Bernie Sanders: US Must Follow New Zealand’s Lead with Ban on Some Guns
Student Calls Out Beto at Rally: ‘When Am I Going To Get an Actual Policy from You?’
Breaking: ISIS Caliphate Has Officially Fallen, Last Stronghold Liberated – Report
Marco Rubio Introducing Legislation To Block Democrats’ Supreme Court Packing Scheme
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×