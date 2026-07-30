Watch: Comedian Dave Chappelle Captured Fauci's Cowardly Non-Stop Use of the 5th Amendment 22 Years Ago

After Wednesday’s tremendously awful hearing, former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci has singlehandedly spotlighted the “I plead the Fifth” line used in the American vernacular, now making it a politically relevant issue given his conduct that day.

Fauci did indeed invoke his Fifth Amendment rights, refusing to answer questions from Republicans on the Senate Homeland Security Committee. Even when asked, as he was by Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley, questions like “What day of the week is it today?” Fauci would reply, “On the advice of counsel, I respectfully decline to answer based upon my rights under the Fifth Amendment to the Constitution.”

Despite a frustrating hearing, millions were undoubtedly having a laugh at Fauci’s expense. The once-proud COVID czar has been reduced to a nervous husk after browbeating average Americans for years as the embodiment of “the science.”

However, before Fauci, comedian Dave Chappelle perfectly captured his conduct in a 2004 skit for his popular show “Chappelle’s Show.”

This was supposed to be a joke, but perhaps Fauci watched it for instruction ahead of Wednesday.

Who does this remind you of? 🤣pic.twitter.com/njoXHVtB3t — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) July 29, 2026

Do you think Fauci will hide himself away now that he has been completely exposed? Yes No

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The skit features one of Chappelle’s characters, Tron Carter, being on a parody episode of the popular TV series “Law and Order.”

When questioned about his criminal activity, Carter’s answers are the same we heard from Fauci on Wednesday.

“I plead the Fifth. I plead the Fifth,” he told the court, singing the line. “Five. One, two, three, four, fifth!”

Carter holds up a “document” for the court, which is just the word “FiF” scribbled with marker.

Watching Fauci’s hearing, it looks like a Chappelle skit.

I asked Fauci basic questions: What day of the week is it today? What color tie are you wearing? What color is the carpet in front of you? He pled the Fifth and refused to answer every time pic.twitter.com/fg41ZF1PqX — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) July 29, 2026

Is it not amazing when art predicts the future?

Fauci and Carter are nearly identical here, except the doctor is not wearing a track suit.

The former NIH director, as reported by CBS News, explained why he believed he was subpoenaed before the committee, pointing the finger at Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul.

“The only conclusion I can reach is that the sole reason he is calling me before this committee is to get me to say something, anything, that could vindicate his repeated public pledges that I end up, in his words, quote, ‘behind bars.’” Fauci said.

“Any reasonable person who has followed his unhinged obsession with me would readily come to the same conclusion.”

Prior to his leaving office, former President Joe Biden granted Fauci a full pardon. Despite Fauci’s take about Paul, “any reasonable person” would still want justice after his scientific oligarchy practically ran the country.

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