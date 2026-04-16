Watch: Comedian Dave Chappelle Refuses to Let NPR Reporter Shame Him for Trans Jokes

The woke madness of the last decade or so has produced only one salutary result.

In politics and culture, it has called forth many admirable examples of resistance to its authoritarian demands.

For instance, in a recent interview, comedian Dave Chappelle refused to apologize when NPR’s Michel Martin asked how he would respond to critics who accuse him of “punching down” by making jokes about transgender people.

Throughout the segment, Chappelle remained polite. In fact, at times, he tried to meet Martin on her own terms.

He argued, for instance, that the media misconstrued what he actually said during his comedy shows. Thus, in blaming the media, he chose not to attack Martin for what, undoubtedly, he regarded as a silly and shopworn criticism.

“They almost reported on it as if I was doing something other than a comedy show,” Chappelle said.

Of course, when Martin persisted in that line of questioning, Chappelle had no choice but to get to the heart of the matter.

“If you’re a person that is very angry or passionate about something, and you’re afraid that you’re gonna be misrepresented or misconstrued, and you feel like you have to police comedy to get your point across,” the comedian said, “you should assess your point.”

Indeed, for defenders of free speech, that comment about policing comedy qualified as a particularly quotable line.

And Chappelle had more to say on the subject.

“I don’t silence your champions,” he said a minute or so later. “In fact, I make space for your champions to have a voice. But I’m not your champion, and I am someone else’s. You can’t silence the team that you don’t like — what they’re saying. But you do have the opportunity to go on after them — say your piece.”

That, he said, is the beauty of comedy.

Readers may watch the entire interview in the YouTube video below. The relevant segment began around the 21:50 mark.







Meanwhile, on the social media platform X, users responded to Martin’s “punching down” question by calling it an inversion of the truth and even suggesting that she personally did not believe it.

He’s punching up, not down. Who has more power over the culture and the broader society? Dave Chappelle or the trans movement? — Ben Meltzer⏳ (@meltzer_ben) April 15, 2026

Her body language betrays her intent here. She isn’t even convicted enough to ask the question in the declarative, without “squirming through” her concerns of conflict, or correctness. She’s representing something she doesn’t believe on a fundamental level… Shills — Black Word Bound (@BlackWordBound) April 15, 2026

Perhaps Martin really did not believe all of the woke rubbish she spewed. Perhaps that helps explain why Chappelle remained so polite, for she did come across as a generally nice person.

If so, that would merely highlight woke ideology’s strange hold on the modern liberal mind. After all, it would mean that Martin asked that question not because she believed it, but because the culture had drilled it into her head or because she wanted to satisfy the NPR audience’s expectations.

Either way, Chappelle delivered the perfect response to authoritarians who try to “police” comedy and speech in general.

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