Watch Company Declares June 'Biblical Marriage Month,' Publishes Helpful Chart for Those Who Are Confused

It’s that time of year again: June. You know, Biblical Marriage Month.

Wait, what? You were celebrating “pride” month? Not Wasson Watch Company — a proudly Christian small timepiece-maker that bills itself as “The Watch Company that Knows What Time It Is.”

“We are uncompromising, idealists. We never hesitate to defend our ideals of justice, truth, and the God-given value of each individual,” their website reads.

And, when it comes to truth, they’re certainly stepping up to the plate. Instead of spending June bathing their corporate logo in rainbow hues, they’re spending it defending the God-given facts about sex, marriage, and what and who both are for.

“For far too long far too many of us have sat silently while the perverts have paraded around us with their rainbow flags and their gay propaganda. It’s embarrassing, disgusting, and abominable to the one, true, Holy God of the universe,” the company said, announcing the initiative.

“Sitting by passively and just ‘not participating’ in their debauchery is not sufficient. We must push back. We must be bold, like Phinehas, who rammed a spear through the bellies of an Israelite and his Canaanite lover who were parading themselves through the assembly of God’s people, flagrantly advertising their sin to all.

“So welcome to June,” the post continued. “Every single day this we are planning making posts that celebrate God’s plan for marriage and sexuality, and repudiate the disdainful, disgusting, damnable practices of homosexuality, cross-dressing, pedophilia, and gender confusion. We reject these things. We condemn them.”

SO IT BEGINS It is now officially June 1, 2025 (at least in my time zone). Our depraved, wicked, Communist society has grown accustom to referring to June as “Pride Month.” Not here, ladies and gentlemen. Wasson Watch Co. rejects “Pride Month,” and curses all who celebrate it.… pic.twitter.com/VlLOqv5EuK — Wasson Watch Co. (@WassonWatch) June 1, 2025

They started Biblical Marriage Month with Genesis 1:27, along with a simple chart demonstrating it:

“So God created man in his own image, in the image of God he created him; male and female he created them,” the verse reads.

“Every human being who has ever lived, and ever will live is either male or female. They are born that way. They can’t change. You can’t change. Feeling like you’re the opposite sex, or saying you are, or pretending you are doesn’t change it,” the post read.

“This is a basic truth. It’s biological, mathematical, and verifiable. No one can change it.”

And just in case words don’t work for you, there’s a helpful chart of XX and XY chromosomes and who they produce and who can reproduce:

HAPPY BIBLICAL MARRIAGE MONTH Did you know that there are two sexes, and they were made by God? Genesis 1:27 says,

“So God created man in his own image,

in the image of God he created him;

male and female he created them.” Every human being who has ever lived, and ever will… pic.twitter.com/bEB8hHVbHl — Wasson Watch Co. (@WassonWatch) June 1, 2025

A further post on the first day of Biblical Marriage Month explained the why behind human sexuality.

“If humans are essentially higher animals that evolved from so much slime, and there is no basis for objective morality (because there is no God), then what would be wrong with being gay (other than its disgusting)?” the post read.

“But the thing is, the secular, Communist, Godless, evolutionary worldview is false. It’s a lie. The truth is that GOD made the heavens and the earth, that GOD made the rules of not only objective morality but also objective reality. Sex was designed by GOD for procreation, something antithetical to the homosexual approach.

“Many contemporary Christians have foolishly given up on the literal truth of Genesis,” it continued. “They have accepted the criticism of Godless Liberals, and have let go of that which tethers us to objective reality. This is not only wrong. It’s incredibly foolish.

“Never forget that God made the universe. He made you and me. He made men and women, and sexuality, and the family, and HIS laws are what matter.”

Happy #BiblicalMarriageMonth Genesis 1:1 says, “In the beginning, God created the heavens and the earth.” You might be wondering, “What does this have to do with celebrating #BiblicalMarriageMonth and rejecting pride month?” It has everything to do with it. See, the… — Wasson Watch Co. (@WassonWatch) June 1, 2025

Not only that, but Wasson Watch made sure we were watching what our children are watching — particularly as “pride” month unfolds.

Happy second day of #BiblicalMarriageMonth! This post from @sesamestreet is a great reminder that we need to be vigilant about what we let our kids watch. As a parent, I understand the temptation to let your kids watch anything they want as long as it’s “appropriate for… https://t.co/yErKRNVHcB — Wasson Watch Co. (@WassonWatch) June 2, 2025

Yes, even “Sesame Street” goes rainbow for June. (And at other times, sadly.)

This got plenty of support on X, it’s worth noting, and very little backlash:

I’ve not worn a watch in decades. I may be buying a @WassonWatch this month! — Jerrod Sessler for Congress 🇺🇸 (@Sessler) June 1, 2025

The best way to defeat any agenda of the enemy is through prayer. Pray for God’s will for those who are wrapped up in this destructive “pride.” — Don’s Elephant Shack (@dons_elephants) June 1, 2025

“You can ignore reality but you cannot ignore the consequences of ignoring reality”…Rand — Jimmy Olsen (@JimmyOlsen19) June 1, 2025

In short, this is how we really deal with “pride” month, ladies and gentlemen. (And there are only two genders to call out.)

I’ve heard more than a few conservatives talk about how this “pride month,” we see the ebullience of corporations and the media receding, as if it were a wave going back into the sea. Our hope is that it will go back and, when it rolls back in next time, we’ll have the seawall up.

Yes, we need to break the wave when the tide comes back in, but we also need to repair the damage that’s been done by the rainbow tsunami. For those who just want to make “pride” month a little quieter until “woke” isn’t a bad word anymore, we need to say, no: This is Biblical Marriage Month, instead.

And if the left needs a handy reminder of what that’s about, Wasson Watch even made a helpful chart. They can start there if need be. My guess is they probably need the reminder after ignoring reality for so long.

