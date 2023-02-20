Watch a Complete Fraud Reveal Herself: MSNBC Host Creates Fake DeSantis Slavery Comment Out of Thin Air

MSNBC host Andrea Mitchell exposed herself once again as a shameless left-wing propagandist when she twisted Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ words to falsely claim he opposes the teaching of slavery in schools.

The 76-year-old Democrat made the gaslighting remarks while interviewing Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday on her low-rated daytime show “Andrea Mitchell Reports.”

“Let me ask you, what does Gov. Ron DeSantis not know of black history and the black experience when he says that slavery and the aftermath of slavery should not be taught to Florida schoolchildren?” she asked.

Harris took the bait in the leading question and used it as an opportunity to smear DeSantis, a Navy veteran and attorney.

“I don’t know what he knows and what he doesn’t know, but I know this: Any push to censor America’s teachers and tell them what they should be teaching in the best interests of our children, in partnership with the parents of America, is, I think, wrongheaded,” the vice president said.







The farcical irony of asking this of Harris — a descendant of prominent slave owners — is hilarious.

Here are the names of the 200+ slaves owned by Kamala Harris' ancestor Hamilton Brown in Jamaica in 1817. One of the largest planters in Jamaica, Brown now has a town named after him, Brown's Town

Bryan Griffin, the governor’s press secretary, fired back on Twitter, calling Mitchell’s deliberate mischaracterization “shameful.”

“This question from @MitchellReports exemplifies everything wrong with corporate media,” he tweeted. “They’re not accidentally terrible at their jobs–they’re maliciously intent on deceiving people.

“@GovRonDeSantis never said this, and FL has extensive black history requirements.”

Shameful. This question from @mitchellreports exemplifies everything wrong with corporate media. They're not accidentally terrible at their jobs–they're maliciously intent on deceiving people.@GovRonDeSantis never said this, and FL has extensive black history requirements.

Griffin linked to a video clip posted by Newsbuster reporter Alex Christy, who wrote: “Andrea Mitchell spreads some fake news.”

The corporate media has repeated the lie that DeSantis opposes the teaching of slavery in American history classes.

In reality, the governor supports lessons on slavery. In October, he said: “Florida statutes require teaching all of American history including slavery, civil rights, segregation. It’s important that that’s taught.”

He continued: “But what I think is not good is to scapegoat students based on skin color. It’s not good to distort American history by saying that the American Revolution was fought to defend slavery, which is not true.”

In fact, Florida has codified compulsory lessons on the subject.

Under Florida Statute 1003.42(2)(h), schools are required to teach the history of African-Americans, including:

• The history of African peoples before slavery.

• The passage to America.

• The enslavement experience.

• Abolition.

• History and contributions of Americans of the African diaspora to society.

However, the statute states that “classroom instruction and curriculum may not be used to indoctrinate or persuade students to a particular point of view inconsistent with the principles enumerated in subsection (3) or the state academic standards.”

Subsection (3) says, among other things, “No person is inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously, solely by virtue of his or her race or sex,” and “No race is inherently superior to another race.”

DeSantis is among the legion of Americans who oppose the indoctrination of the historically inaccurate propaganda embodied in The New York Times’ “1619 Project” and, more broadly, in critical race theory.

CRT and “The 1619 Project” falsely claim that the United States was founded to protect slavery.

According to the left, anyone who opposes the teaching of insidious lies that demonize white people and infantilize black people opposes the teaching of slavery as part of American history.

This contrived, race-hustling faux “controversy” pushed by Democrats and their corrupt media lapdogs underscores that they have nothing concrete with which to smear DeSantis, so they resort to lies.

Essentially, critical race theory suggests all white people are racist and privileged and all black people are powerless victims because the United States was and is “systemically racist.”

If you’re gullible enough to believe CRT, you’d mistakenly think white Americans invented racism and slavery never existed anywhere besides the United States. This is false.

The destructive white guilt phenomenon festering today is premised on America’s slavery past.

If you listen to grievance-hustling leftists, you’d get the misimpression that all Americans owned slaves during the slavery era.

That is false. Most people in the Northern states did not own slaves, and in the South, only the rich could afford slaves.

In reality, slavery existed on every continent for thousands of years before it came to America.

Slavery is not an experience that is unique to black Americans. Every race was enslaved at some point.

"The number of whites who were enslaved in North Africa by the Barbary pirates exceeded the number of Africans enslaved in the United States and in the American colonies before that put together." Thomas Sowell on reparations:



The race-hustling left must stop stirring racial resentment to pander for ratings and further divide the nation.

With Americans facing painful inflation and the United States teetering on the verge of World War III, there are far more pressing matters at hand.

