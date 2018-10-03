Watch: ‘Confirm Kavanaugh’ Signs on College Campus Trigger Angry Mob, Property Destroyed

(Warning: Video contains profanity)

A group of conservative students advocating for the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh attracted some counter-protesters on the campus of the University of Texas at Austin this week.

According to the Daily Texan, students in the Young Conservatives of Texas UT chapter said they gathered on Tuesday to rally support for Trump’s pick amid an FBI probe into allegations of sexual assault and misconduct.

The group’s chairman explained the rationale behind the rally, which attracted dozens of spectators — including a few opponents who ripped signs and taunted demonstrators.

“We’re in support of Judge Kavanaugh because we believe that not enough evidence has been made to credibly accuse him and render him ineligible for the Supreme Court seat,” Saurabh Sharma said.

TRENDING: Kyle Kashuv Attacks Maxine Waters for Allegedly Revealing Sensitive GOP Information

Other students agreed, holding signs with messages including “Confirm Kavanaugh” and “#MeToo Gone #TooFar,” according to The College Fix.

The pro-Kavanaugh demonstrators say they also encouraged debate with those opposed to his confirmation.

Should Kavanaugh be confirmed? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

“We believe that he should be confirmed speedily,” Sharma said. “This confirmation hearing has turned into a farce and is a process that has been leveraged by Democrats in order to deny constitutionalists a place on the court.”

A short time later, counter-protesters showed up on the scene chanting phrases such as, “We believe survivors.”

Some carried signs with phrases like “F— Kavanaugh” while video of the incident shows some anti-Kavanaugh protesters getting rough with the other side.

Among those in opposition to the YCT demonstration was UT junior Elizabeth Boone, who said the pro-Kavanaugh banners should have no place on the campus.

“It is despicable and wrong for people to be here trying to uplift a man who is clearly a perpetrator of assault,” she said. “It just really shows that even on a campus like this there are people who truly do not care about women, and they don’t care about people who have been assaulted.”

YCT vice chairman Anthony Dolcefino, however, said his group merely wanted to stoke debate on the divisive topic.

“We did want people to talk to us, but unfortunately it’s hard to do that when you have an angry mob ripping our signs and screaming in our faces,” he told The College Fix.

RELATED: While Immigrants Flow Illegally into US, Guns Get Sent South

Dolcefino said the relatively small group of conservative demonstrators retreated to a safer location as more counter-protesters arrived.

“At the peak we had 150 people out there recording, screaming, rioting,” he said, adding that campus police were on hand to maintain order.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.