Watch: Confused Biden Leaves Kimmel Audience Baffled - 'We Have 50 Presidents'

President Joe Biden spoke in public on Wednesday, which means it’s time to review the latest gaffes, falsehoods and incoherence he spouted.

Appearing on the ABC late-night show “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” Biden added a few more gems to his ever-growing list of misstatements.

While discussing his woes with the Democrat-controlled Senate, the president declared that America has 50 presidents.

Jimmy Kimmel’s show was a safe space for Biden. This is the same host who wanted to deny the unvaccinated medical treatment. His progressive credentials are secure.

However, even with kid-glove treatment, the president once again embarrassed himself and our country.

First, Biden declared he received 81 million votes, “more than anybody’s ever gotten.”

The brief and tentative applause he had to prompt by thanking the audience exposed the emptiness of that assertion.

Biden then went on to discuss how the presidential candidate who supposedly had the most votes in history somehow did not have the coattails for a decisive victory in the Senate.

The way the president explained it was the really baffling part.

“What’s happened to me is, you know, we still only ended up with 50 senators, which means that we have 50 presidents,” he said.







That’s not what that means at all.

Kimmel was no doubt surprised by such a nonsense statement. He tried to quickly come to Biden’s rescue before the addled assertion could sink in with the audience.

The host interjected, “And two of them are kind of, um, iffy I think, uh, at best,” stammering in his haste to move the conversation along. Kimmel apparently was referring to moderate Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, who have blocked some of Biden’s most extreme moves.

The establishment media would viciously attack any Republican who made such glaring mistakes over and over again, but Democrats like Biden get a pass.

Biden’s old boss, former President Barack Obama, famously said he’d been to all 57 American states. Perhaps Biden applied Obama math to his count of chief executives.

Maybe he was commenting on the ambition of his former Senate colleagues. As journalist William S. White once observed, “But the important fact is that when the Senate type thinks of the Presidency he thinks of it as only another and not as really a higher ambition.”

Or perhaps Biden himself didn’t even know what he was saying and got lost in the middle of a sentence. That happens to him frequently.

It’s easier to believe the president had a lapse than to think he provided some insightful analysis.

The reality of the situation is the Democrats whose policies are destroying this country are hanging onto power by the most slender of threads.

The Senate is deadlocked at 50-50 with Vice President Kamala Harris as the tiebreaker.

Under current Senate rules, 60 votes are needed for the cloture required to move major legislation. It’s why Democrats are desperate to end the filibuster, so they can pass bills with a simple majority.

Likewise, in the House, Democrats have a small majority, 220 seats to 208 for Republicans, with seven vacancies. It wouldn’t take many flipped seats to return control to the GOP, and a red wave is building.

Every time the president opens his mouth in public, he creates more reasons to remove the Democrats from power.

Biden may have fulfilled the senatorial ambition to be installed as president, but he has already become the worst president ever.

