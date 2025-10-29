When Democrats blame “both sides” for a problem, you know that deep down, they recognize their own unique culpability.

Moreover, when they offer fine-sounding solutions to said problem, you can almost always spot their hypocrisy.

During Monday’s Senate Judiciary Subcommittee hearing on political violence, for instance, conservative commentator Michael Knowles deftly highlighted the extreme hypocrisy exhibited by Democratic Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey earlier in the hearing.

“I think Senator Booker made a good point just a moment ago when he said we have to self-examine. We have to be introspective,” Knowles said in a clip posted to the social media platform X.

The conservative commentator then quoted from Booker’s enthusiastic endorsement of Virginia Democrat attorney general candidate Jay Jones. Earlier this month, the public learned that Jones had once sent text messages to a Republican lawmaker in which the Democrat fantasized about murdering former Virginia Republican House Speaker Todd Gilbert.

Meanwhile, during a debate earlier this month, shortly after news of Jones’ violent fantasies broke, Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Abigail Spanberger, when challenged on the subject by Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Winsome Earle-Sears, remained shockingly stone-faced.

“Senator Booker,” Knowles said moments later, “in the spirit of introspection, is standing by this endorsement.”

Then came a hilarious moment when Knowles turned to his right and realized that Booker had left the hearing.

“So I suppose I would inv — well,” the conservative commentator added before breaking into laughter. “Perhaps I should have looked, because Senator Booker has left the room, and I think I can guess why.”

Without skipping a beat, Knowles pointed to Booker’s hypocrisy.

“Senator Booker, I think, should practice what he preaches,” the conservative commentator continued. “Because this is the kind of moment, you cannot have a professor who wants to teach students and is gonna desire to kill half of them.

“You certainly cannot have law-enforcement officers who would engage in this kind of violent rhetoric against half of their constituents. So long as anyone stands by an endorsement such as that, their words are meaningless; they are shedding crocodile tears on the topic of political violence.”

Hey @SenBooker, we know you left the room early, so we wanted to make sure you heard this from @michaeljknowles: Sen. Booker endorses a man who called for the murder of a Republican and his children… “So long as anyone stands by an endorsement such as that, their words are… pic.twitter.com/QDUM5OStYw — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) October 28, 2025

Earlier in the hearing, Booker repeatedly called for “grace” on the subject of political violence. He demanded that people stop trying to score partisan political points and then, in very nearly the same breath, tried to score partisan political points by referring to the Capitol incursion of Jan. 6, 2021.

“The only thing that’s gonna get us out of this condition,” the senator added in a clip posted to X, “is for courageous leaders, in both parties, to start standing up and extending grace, and self-introspection.”

OOPSIE — Corey Booker is preaching that Republicans have an inability to name and condemn political violence, and says he will “do his best to call it like it is.” Lol. He is literally still endorsing a candidate who called for the murder of his political opponent & his kids. pic.twitter.com/mctDYjQNJv — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 28, 2025

Republican Sen. Eric Schmitt of Missouri chairs the subcommittee.

“The hearing, titled ‘Politically Violent Attacks: A Threat to Our Constitutional Order,’ comes in the aftermath of Charlie Kirk’s tragic assassination, the two attempts on President Trump’s life, Antifa street violence, and countless other incidents,” Schmitt wrote in a news release Tuesday.

Indeed, recent history gives the lie to Booker’s hypocritical insistence upon introspection from “both parties.”

For sheer, diabolical glee, nothing in memory compares to the way thousands of leftists celebrated Kirk’s Sept. 10 assassination. Nor can we find anything half so shameful as the lies perpetrated by Democrats in the aftermath.

Meanwhile, Democrats have also put targets on the backs of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. As one would expect, the unhinged Democrat base has responded with violence.

These incidents, of course, represent the logical culmination of a relentless, Democrat-led campaign of demonization against President Donald Trump and his supporters, whom Democrats and their establishment media allies have labeled “Nazis” and “fascists.”

Furthermore, an alarming number of leftists have openly expressed enthusiasm for political violence. From their own mouths, we know this to be a one-sided problem.

Thus, kudos to Knowles for exposing Booker’s hypocrisy.

