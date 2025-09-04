Watch Cop Cruiser Deploy Cutting Edge Grappler Tech, Leaves Fleeing Driver Baffled With No Hope of Escape

This new footage from police in Las Vegas, Nevada, proves how efficiently law enforcement officers can do their jobs when given the right tools and support.

On Wednesday, the official X account for Las Vegas Metro Police Department posted footage of their officers stopping a fleeing vehicle, reportedly driven by Vincent Farmer, who allegedly carjacked his girlfriend and also has an attempted murder warrant in Nye County, Nevada.

The clip shows an officer driving behind the car and using a grappler — a device deployed by police during pursuits — to bring it to a stop.

NEW GRAPPLER VIDEO: Suspect Taken into Custody On August 18, LVMPD officers safely took Vincent Farmer into custody after he carjacked his ex-girlfriend by pushing her out of her vehicle. As our officers responded, we learned Farmer also had an active attempted murder warrant… pic.twitter.com/H30bQcIcEB — LVMPD (@LVMPD) September 3, 2025

The LVMPD dated the video to last month, writing, “On August 18, LVMPD officers safely took Vincent Farmer into custody after he carjacked his ex-girlfriend by pushing her out of her vehicle. As our officers responded, we learned Farmer also had an active attempted murder warrant out of Nye County.

“With coordinated teamwork, officers located the vehicle and used the Grappler stop the suspect on US 95 near mile marker 99, north of Kyle Canyon Road. As you’ll see in the video, the tool allowed our officers to bring this dangerous situation to a successful and peaceful resolution.”

LVMPD concluded by saying, “Keeping our community safe is always our priority.”

It’s pretty entertaining to see a wanted man chased down with the good guys winning the day, but there’s a bigger picture here regarding law enforcement.

Going back as far as the death of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, in 2014, anti-police rhetoric has been in vogue among activists and leftist politicians.

George Floyd’s death in 2020 only exacerbated that rhetoric, shifting the norm for police to a work culture of restraint in the field.

Police become shackled by ineffective local laws that don’t let them do their jobs.

District attorneys do not prosecute, and repeat offenders find themselves miraculously back on the streets.

Police have an incredibly difficult job already, but with a narrative pitting the world against them, it probably feels almost impossible.

In February 2021, Law Enforcement Today reported numbers by the Bureau of Labor Statistics that showed over 25,000 local officers were off the job after resignations and retirements.

In his hearing before the Senate in January, FBI Director Kash Patel stated his intent to “let good cops be cops,” as Newsweek reported.

It’s a simple formula, but many officials and activists have forgotten it in favor of being swept into a frenzy that’s led to lawlessness on our streets.

When good cops can’t do their jobs, measures must be taken to rein in lawlessness. Look no further than President Donald Trump’s federal takeover of Washington, D.C., which those same activists and leftists brand him a fascist for doing.

If the left wants Trump to take a step back and let local officials govern their own states and cities, then they need to “let good cops be cops.”

