Commentary

Watch: Cops from 3 Different Agencies, Horses, and Some Tailgating Patriots Take Down Punk Running from the Law

 By Samuel Short  February 1, 2026 at 3:30am
A tailgater in California found himself being restrained by police and citizens after he repeatedly made aggressive movements toward law enforcements’ horses.

The footage of the arrest was posted to social media platform X on Tuesday, with an early post being made on social media platform Facebook on Jan. 12.

From the Facebook post captioning, officers from both the Anaheim Police Department and Fullerton Police Department were involved. Newport Beach insignias can also be seen on an officer’s saddle bags.

WARNING: The following footage contains language some viewers may find offensive.

After a mounted officer tried grabbing the man, he fled, finding himself among tailgaters who were eager to assist.

One tailgater — possibly intoxicated — began yelling “ICE, ICE, ICE!” very presumptuously, as the suspect appeared to be of Latin American descent.

It’s possible that this call-to-arms inspired several people near him.

Despite these officers wearing no patches or their uniforms not signifying they were with at ICE at all, surely more than a few ears perked up.

Officers grabbed the man by his jacket, but he sprinted away into the arms of a tailgater who wrestled him to the ground.

Falling into some camping chairs with a mob of tailgaters after him, the man refused to quit. Through clinched teeth, he can be seen breaking a grip.

On foot, two officers caught up to him and tackled him.

One gave him a solid punch to the face for his trouble. At that point it was over as four officers held him down to make the arrest.

More footage was posted to social media platform TikTok, showing the moments following the arrest.

@sheriffpaddington Our homie got arrested #a1 #supercross #supercrosslive #anaheim @Connor Ericsson ♬ original sound – adrianemoraless

Of course it was the men who stepped in to help.

Tailgates are an excused to imbibe, eat, and carry on with friends.

The perfect icing on the cake is taking down a criminal in the middle of it all.

Men stepping up is what the left calls “toxic” — but to anyone with a normal upbringing who isn’t indoctrinated, it’s just being a good member of the community.

Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Instructor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




Conversation