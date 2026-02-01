Watch: Cops from 3 Different Agencies, Horses, and Some Tailgating Patriots Take Down Punk Running from the Law

A tailgater in California found himself being restrained by police and citizens after he repeatedly made aggressive movements toward law enforcements’ horses.

The footage of the arrest was posted to social media platform X on Tuesday, with an early post being made on social media platform Facebook on Jan. 12.

From the Facebook post captioning, officers from both the Anaheim Police Department and Fullerton Police Department were involved. Newport Beach insignias can also be seen on an officer’s saddle bags.

WARNING: The following footage contains language some viewers may find offensive.

Fullerton PD horse line gets tested: Guy charges through, dodges the grab… Then the crowd flips the script when multiple civilians tackle him down so officers can finish the arrest. pic.twitter.com/hIYlWygehq — Kim “Katie” USA (@KimKatieUSA) January 27, 2026

After a mounted officer tried grabbing the man, he fled, finding himself among tailgaters who were eager to assist.

One tailgater — possibly intoxicated — began yelling “ICE, ICE, ICE!” very presumptuously, as the suspect appeared to be of Latin American descent.

It’s possible that this call-to-arms inspired several people near him.

Despite these officers wearing no patches or their uniforms not signifying they were with at ICE at all, surely more than a few ears perked up.

Officers grabbed the man by his jacket, but he sprinted away into the arms of a tailgater who wrestled him to the ground.

Falling into some camping chairs with a mob of tailgaters after him, the man refused to quit. Through clinched teeth, he can be seen breaking a grip.

On foot, two officers caught up to him and tackled him.

One gave him a solid punch to the face for his trouble. At that point it was over as four officers held him down to make the arrest.

More footage was posted to social media platform TikTok, showing the moments following the arrest.

Of course it was the men who stepped in to help.

Tailgates are an excused to imbibe, eat, and carry on with friends.

The perfect icing on the cake is taking down a criminal in the middle of it all.

Men stepping up is what the left calls “toxic” — but to anyone with a normal upbringing who isn’t indoctrinated, it’s just being a good member of the community.

