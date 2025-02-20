Share
Commentary

Watch: Cops Put Ex-NFL Player on His Face After Unhinged MAGA Rant Turns Into Crime

 By Samantha Chang  February 20, 2025 at 6:37am
Retired NFL punter Chris Kluwe was arrested at a city council meeting in Huntington Beach, California, for protesting a proposed “MAGA” plaque set to be displayed at a local library.

The brouhaha erupted Tuesday, when Kluwe — a vocal gay-rights activist — spoke out against a commemorative plaque that displayed the acrostic “MAGA,” which stood for “Magical,” “Alluring,” “Galvanizing,” and “Adventurous.”

The plaque was to celebrate the Huntington Beach Library’s 50-year anniversary, the OC Register reported.

“MAGA” is more commonly known as the acronym for President Donald Trump’s popular political slogan, “Make America Great Again.”

The plaque made an oblique reference to Trump, with wording at the bottom that read, “Through hope and change our nation has built back better to the golden era of Making America Great Again!”

Before being hauled off by police, Kluwe — a former punter with the Minnesota Vikings — defamed half the nation by falsing claiming MAGA is “explicitly a Nazi movement.”

“MAGA stands for trying to erase trans people from existence,” the left-wing activist said. “MAGA stands for resegregation and racism. MAGA stands for censorship and book bans.”

Did Kluwe’s stunt change anyone’s minds about Trump?

“MAGA is profoundly corrupt, unmistakably anti-democracy, and most importantly, MAGA is explicitly a Nazi movement,” Kluwe added.

“You may have replaced a swastika with a red hat, but that is what it is.”



After his unhinged tirade, Kluwe moved from behind the podium and approached where the city council members were seated. That’s when police came and arrested him.

Kluwe was cited for disrupting an assembly and was released by police four hours later, according to the OC Register.

The retired athlete told the outlet he opposed the plaque because it was “propaganda.”

He also said, he hoped to inspire other leftists with his pointless performative activism.

“This was done not with the intention of changing the council’s mind, because I don’t think those minds can be changed,” Kluwe said.

“It was done so that people who are watching and people who will watch understand that this is important enough to get arrested for, that it’s important to stand up and speak truth to power and to do so in a way that other people can emulate,” he added.

Like all Americans, Chris Kluwe has the right to protest.

However, it’s farcically ironic that this pro-transgender activist threw a fit over a “MAGA” plaque at a library because he claims it’s “propaganda” while supporting Drag Queen Story Hours at public libraries — which is insidious propaganda targeting children.

Emotionally-incontinent leftists who have meltdowns over MAGA paraphernalia are in no position to accuse anyone of pushing propaganda when satanic, left-wing propaganda has infested elementary schools, universities, the media, Hollywood, and our entire entrenched government bureaucracy.

As the saying goes, “What goes around, comes around.”

For decades, American politics has swung dangerously to the far-left. But like a pendulum, it’s due to correct itself and swing back to the right once again.

