Share
News
FBI Director Kash Patel, left, was on the defensive when Democrats, including New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, lashed out at him Tuesday.
FBI Director Kash Patel, left, was on the defensive when Democrats, including New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, lashed out at him Tuesday. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images; Jim Watson - AFP / Getty Images)

Watch: Cory Booker Interrupts Kash Patel, Turns Senate Hearing Into a Shouting Match

 By Randy DeSoto  September 16, 2025 at 2:22pm
Share

FBI Director Kash Patel was not having it when Democrat Sen. Cory Booker accused him of being a “failure” at his job and soon to be replaced by President Donald Trump.

“I believe you’re failing as a leader, and that your failure does have serious implications for the safety and security of Americans and our families. We’re more vulnerable to domestic and foreign attacks because of your failures of leadership. I don’t think you’re fit to lead the bureau,” Booker said during a Tuesday hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“Here’s the thing, Mr. Patel,” he continued, “I think you’re not going to be around long. I think this might be your last full oversight hearing.

“Because, as much as you supplicate yourself to the will of Donald Trump and not the Constitution of the United States of America, Donald Trump has shown us in his first term, and in this term, he is not loyal to people like you. He will cut you loose,” the senator said.

Booker reiterated, “This may be the last time I have a hearing with you, because I don’t think you’re long for your job.”

Patel responded, “That rant of false information does not bring this country together.”

Booker shot back, accusing Patel of making divisive social media posts that “tear the country apart.”

Patel responded, “It’s my time to address your falsehoods. And you are an embarrassment to the division in this country,” he asserted, raising his voice, as Booker continued to try to talk over him. “It’s my time. You had your time. Your time is over.”

The senator retorted, “You don’t tell me my time is over! The people of New Jersey tell me what my time is.”

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley then intervened, pounding his gavel and calling for order.

Grassley reminded Booker and the other senators of the committee that an agreement had been reached that Patel would be given time to respond to lawmakers’ questions and comments uninterrupted.

The FBI director then proceeded to list numerous statistics to counter Booker’s allegation that the agency is failing under his leadership.

Related:
Senate Democrats Target ICE Agents with New Bill

Patel pointed to 23,000 violent felons being arrested this year alone, which he called a double increase from this time last year. He further noted that 6,000 weapons had been seized, 1,500 child predators arrested, 300 human traffickers jailed, 4,700 missing children found, and 1,600 kilograms of fentanyl seized, a 25 percent increase from last year.

Patel then asked, “How is it possible that we’re taking 8 kilograms off the streets of the cities in New Jersey and preventing the deaths of 607,000 people this year alone, a failure of the FBI and my leadership?

Next, addressing the overseas terror threat that Booker raised, the director queried, “How is it that we have counterintelligence arrests already this year exceeding the numbers from the entirety of last year?”

He specifically pointed to a 33 percent increase in arrests related to the People’s Republic of China, an 83 percent increase regarding Russia, and a 60 percent increase concerning Iran.

Booker has a history of making dramatic (some would argue melodramatic) allegations during committee hearings, including his “I am Spartacus” remarks during the confirmation hearing for now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in 2018 and his 25-hour record-breaking filibuster in April about Trump’s alleged threat to American democracy.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Watch: Cory Booker Interrupts Kash Patel, Turns Senate Hearing Into a Shouting Match
Man Who Claimed to Have Shot Charlie Kirk Hit with Multiple Child Sexual Exploitation Charges
Leftist Teacher Showed Charlie Kirk Assassination to Students Over and Over Again, Told Them He Deserved it: Report
Stephen Miller Vows to Carry Out Charlie Kirk's Final Wish: 'It Will Happen'
JD Vance: 'I'll Never Forget' What Erika Kirk Told Me the Day After Charlie's Death
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation