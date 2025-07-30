Watch: Cory Booker Screams at Amy Klobuchar as He Attacks Fellow Democrats on Senate Floor

Sen. Cory Booker exploded on the Senate floor Tuesday in a dramatic rant against his own party.

The New Jersey Democrat accused fellow Democrats of being “complicit” in aiding President Donald Trump.

ABC News reported that Booker objected to a slate of bipartisan police funding bills backed by Democratic Sens. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada and GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa.

The bills had passed the Senate Judiciary Committee unanimously.

Booker demanded an amendment targeting Trump’s ability to withhold police grants from certain jurisdictions.

But Klobuchar pointed out that he had missed his chance:

“We have committees for a reason,” Klobuchar said. “You can’t do one thing on police week. And not show up. And not object. And let these bills go through.”

She noted Booker had objected to similar funding bills long before Trump became president.

Is Cory Booker a joke? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (2018 Votes) No: 1% (13 Votes)

Booker, clearly triggered, shouted, “I was just called out by name!”

He then launched into a tirade that had almost nothing to do with police funding, but did touch on Stephen Colbert’s cancellation by CBS for not being funny.

“This to me is the problem with Democrats in America right now, is we’re willing to be complicit to Donald Trump to let this pass through when we have all the leverage right now there is to say, ‘If you’re as passionate about police as we are, then pass bills out of this body that will help the police officers in Washington, that will help the police officers in Illinois, that will help the police officers in New Jersey,'” Booker ranted.

“Don’t be complicit to the president of the United States,” he continued. “I see universities that should be bastions of free speech, bending at the knee to this president!”

He continued, “I see businesses taking late-night talk show hosts off the air because they dare to insult a president.”

WATCH: Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) blew up at fellow Democratic Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto (Nev.) and Amy Klobuchar (Minn.) in a heated back-and-forth on the Senate floor, accusing members of his party of being “willing to be complicit” with President Trump.… pic.twitter.com/KpT2tMmm4I — The Hill (@thehill) July 30, 2025

He concluded by accusing Democrats of folding to the president and reportedly storming out.

🚨 JUST NOW: Senator Cory Booker STORMED out of the Senate chamber after he blew up on his Democrat colleagues and the Dem party at-large. He said – “There's a lot of us in this caucus that want to F*CKING fight! And what's bothering me right now is we don't see enough fight in… https://t.co/ooNnMZkc6w pic.twitter.com/LTny6R5Uhl — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 29, 2025

Theatrics aside, it sounded like Booker thought he was in an episode of “The West Wing” (and he might have believed he was).

In reality, it was just another temper tantrum from a senator addicted to attention.

When Democrats are fighting, Americans can breathe easier. They do far less damage when they’re busy attacking each other.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.