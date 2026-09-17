Watch: Country Club Karen Trashes Patient Golf Staffer, Then Her Friend Walks Up and Pulls Rug Out from Under Her in Front of Everyone

She wanted two caddies for three people.

She got a cart, a camera, and a friend who would not play along.

A woman at Beverly Country Club on Chicago’s South Side unloaded on the pro shop after the summer looping kids went back to class, Golf Digest reported.

Dan Proft posted the video. Millions watched a member treat a staffing shortage like a human rights infraction.

At Beverly CC on Chicago’s South Side. Might be a good time for the board to call an emergency meeting to consider going men-only… https://t.co/pTJyUmBNlv — Dan Proft (@DanProft) September 12, 2026

She name-dropped Medinah and Shoreacres.

She promised to “bad mouth this club all day.”

Should this woman be booted from the club for treating an innocent, patient employee this way? Yes No

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She announced she had written a letter.

She called the pro a liar.

She said Beverly treats people this way, “especially women.”

Staff explained the obvious. High-school caddies work in July. They have homework in September. It was that simple.

Then her friend walked in.

Same problem at her club, the friend said, in so many words. No big deal. Take the cart.

The hissy fit died in front of the people she had just tried to recruit.

How rich does a life have to be before a golf cart is distressing? Most of the country would pay to be forced into a seat for nine holes. She had guests, a tee time, and a patient employee standing still while she cursed him.

This is what a near-perfect materialistic society looks like.

A woman who is not royalty can scream in a pro shop instead of going hungry. Try that routine in much of the world — especially places where women do not get a public voice — and see how long the afternoon lasts.

The gender card was the tell. The shortage was seasonal, not sexist.

A man running the same mouth would have been shown the parking lot faster. That is the difference. Not oppression. Patience.

Entitlement is a posture. Beverly’s kids went back to school. She went to war with gravity.

Play nine. Ride the cart. Tip whoever is left.

Or write another letter. The internet already stamped it comedy.

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