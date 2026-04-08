Watch: The Country Would 'Come Unglued' - Tim Burchett Reveals Alien Life Briefing He Attended 2 Weeks Ago

The federal government, which Americans theoretically own, has an abundance of two undesirable qualities: haughtiness and secrecy.

In an interview Thursday on Newsmax’s “Finnerty,” Republican Rep. Tim Burchett of Tennessee told host Rob Finnerty that “this country would have come unglued” if the public had seen what he saw during a briefing on alien life two weeks earlier.

Of course, the public has not seen such evidence, because our lords and masters in government conceal it from us.

Admittedly, Burchett provided no details, which makes it impossible to determine whether his claim qualifies as jaw-dropping or merely hyperbolic.

Either way, one cannot deny the serious context in which the congressman made those statements.

In recent months, a shocking number of scientists and others with connections to NASA and sensitive government research have either gone missing or lost their lives to violence.

At the beginning of the interview, Finnerty highlighted several of those individuals. Then, the host turned to Burchett, who speculated about possible connections.

“I don’t know exactly,” the congressman said. “I just know there are no coincidences in this town. These folks disappeared or died mysteriously. And the only thing that ties them together is the fact that they worked on things that are dealing with outer space, whether it’s UFOs or nuclear secrets, or missiles, or what have you.”

Burchett then demanded “full disclosure” while explaining why “full disclosure” never happens in government.

“You know,” he said, “when I’m in a meeting, in a closed-door meeting, and I ask about the president’s points on these, and then I’m told by some arrogant, unelected bureaucrat that the president is on a need-to-know basis, I think that says everything that needs to be said about what’s going on.”

In other words, if bureaucrats have that attitude toward the president, what must they think about ordinary Americans? And what chance do we have of ever breaking through the federal government’s unconstitutional veil of secrecy?

Moments later, Finnerty asked Burchett about recent comments by former Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz, who told conservative podcaster Benny Johnson about a U.S. Army official who briefed him on the existence and locations of a hybrid alien-human breeding program.

Burchett, who sits on the House Oversight Committee’s UAP subcommittee, neither confirmed nor denied Gaetz’s assertion.

The Tennessee congressman, however, did address that assertion in more general terms.

“I’ve been briefed by just about every alphabet agency there is,” he told Finnerty. “And I’ll just tell you this. If they would release the things that I’ve seen, you would stay up — you would be up at night worrying about, er, thinking about this stuff. We just need to disclose it all. I’m sick of it.”

Burchett then provided a recent example, albeit without specifics.

“I was briefed — I’ll just tell you this — I was briefed last week on an issue, or, excuse me, two weeks ago, and it would have set the Earth on — this, this country would have come unglued, I think, if they would have heard all that I heard. They would demand answers.”

The congressman then returned to the original story of the missing or dead scientists.

“The people that know are dying or disappearing, as the case may be” he said moments later. “And for the record, I’m not suicidal. And I don’t take risks.”

Readers may watch the entire interview in the YouTube video below.

Again, in the absence of details, one can hardly evaluate Burchett’s most extraordinary claims.

As for the haughtiness of government bureaucrats and the secrets they unconstitutionally keep, however, we have no need to speculate, because we have seen numerous examples of both.

In short, the alien life-related claims remain a mere curiosity until we learn more. But the system that allows unelected government officials to shield information from elected ones, even from the president, must end.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.