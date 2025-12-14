Watch: The Most Cowardly Man in the World? Tourist Shredded Online for Letting Knifeman Attack His Female Companion While He Ran and Hid

A shocking video out of Colombia is sparking outrage online after a young male tourist appeared to abandon his female companion during a knife attack.

The man left her to fend off an assailant alone, but luckily other men — real men — intervened.

According to footage published on X and reported on by the New York Post, two backpackers were standing outside a business when a man suddenly approached with what looked like a knife.

The woman was immediately targeted, and the attacker moved to strike her with a blade.

Instead of stepping in, the male traveler hesitated, stepped away, and then backed off completely.

At one point, he even appeared to shield himself behind a wall while watching the woman struggle with the attacker.

The video showed her fighting the assailant for roughly 15 seconds without help from her companion.

She continued resisting alone while the men nearby failed to act.

Finally, a good Samaritan raced forward and slammed the attacker with a motorcycle helmet.

His intervention broke the stalemate, and three more passersby quickly joined in, tackling the suspect and beating him until he was subdued.

Even with the attacker fully outnumbered, the male tourist never joined the effort and remained out of the fight entirely.

Few details about the incident have been made public.

The exact date of the attack and its cowardly response is also unclear, and the relationship between the two tourists is unknown.

But the pair appears to have been together before the attack.

In any event, the man in the video might be the most cowardly person to go viral in some time.

The reaction to his actions (or lack thereof) online has been swift and unforgiving.

Viewers blasted the man for failing to step in as the woman fought off a dangerous attacker.

“Did that dude just run and leave that woman there to fight that nutjob off alone?” one viewer wrote on X.

“Hopefully she dumps her weakling boy man,” another said.

A third commenter summed up the mood more bluntly, “Zero doubt who the American guy voted for.”

As for the woman, many praised her bravery, and the men who stepped in to protect her when her own companion would not.

Shame on any man who would let a woman face death or great bodily injury alone, and do nothing as strangers stepped in.

We do not know his name, but he might very well be the most cowardly man in the world.

