Share
Commentary

Watch: Cracker Barrel Co-Founder Roasts Failed Re-Brand, Mocks CEO Who Came from Taco Bell

 By Samantha Chang  August 29, 2025 at 5:35am
Share

Cracker Barrel co-founder Tommy Lowe has some advice for the restaurant chain’s inept CEO Julie Masino: If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

The 93-year-old Tennessee native torpedoed the company’s catastrophic rebrand, saying Masino’s cluelessness has been destructive.

“Well, that’s crazy,” Lowe told WTVF Thursday, when asked about the redesign.

“That’s a bland nothing. It’s pitiful,” he underscored. “Spending $700 million to do that … that’s just throwing money out in the street.”

He noted, “Cracker Barrel doesn’t have any competition.”

“I heard [CEO Julie Masino] was at Taco Bell, but what’s Taco Bell know about Cracker Barrel and country food?” Lowe asked.

“If they don’t get back to keeping it country, then it ain’t gonna work,” he warned.

Will the current Cracker Barrel CEO still be with the company 12 months from now?

Lowe said simplicity, good food, and authenticity have been Cracker Barrel’s winning formula for decades, and that’s what corporate executives should focus on.

As a reminder, Cracker Barrel ignited volcanic backlash after unveiling a hideous rebrand of its iconic logo last week.

The redesign eliminated the “Old Timer” in overalls seated next to a rustic wooden barrel.

While the chain’s logo has been updated several times since its 1969 launch, the barrel has been a central element in every iteration — symbolizing the brand’s enduring connection to traditional Southern culture.

In addition to being utterly devoid of personality, the boring redesign made no sense.

Related:
Steak 'N Shake Restaurant Comes Out with Razor Sharp Takedown of Cracker Barrel's Rebranding

What’s the point of calling the restaurant “Cracker Barrel” if there’s no barrel?

Following public backlash, a rebuke from President Donald Trump, and a $100 million stock plunge, Cracker Barrel restored its old logo on Tuesday.

Cracker Barrel’s disastrous redesign reaffirms the oft-cited adage, “Get woke, go broke.”

It’s unclear how much longer CEO Julie Masino will be able to hang on to her cushy job, but with alarming errors such as this debacle, her days are probably numbered.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a financial editor and political commentator based in NYC.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.




Watch: Cracker Barrel Co-Founder Roasts Failed Re-Brand, Mocks CEO Who Came from Taco Bell
Spectacular Pictures: Scottish Girl Arrested for Wielding Axe, Knife to Protect Sister from Immigrant Officially Becomes Legend
A 7th Grader Could Catch the Error in This Newsom Meme, But Apparently Newsom Doesn't Have Any 7th Graders Working for Him
Video: Mayor Adams Utterly Humiliates Mamdani in Bench Press Video - Just Watch the Spotter to See the Truth
Gavin Newsom Officially Endorses Physical Violence Against MAGA - We're Gonna Punch MAGAs in the Mouth
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation