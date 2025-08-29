Watch: Cracker Barrel Co-Founder Roasts Failed Re-Brand, Mocks CEO Who Came from Taco Bell

Cracker Barrel co-founder Tommy Lowe has some advice for the restaurant chain’s inept CEO Julie Masino: If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

The 93-year-old Tennessee native torpedoed the company’s catastrophic rebrand, saying Masino’s cluelessness has been destructive.

“Well, that’s crazy,” Lowe told WTVF Thursday, when asked about the redesign.

“That’s a bland nothing. It’s pitiful,” he underscored. “Spending $700 million to do that … that’s just throwing money out in the street.”

He noted, “Cracker Barrel doesn’t have any competition.”

“I heard [CEO Julie Masino] was at Taco Bell, but what’s Taco Bell know about Cracker Barrel and country food?” Lowe asked.

“If they don’t get back to keeping it country, then it ain’t gonna work,” he warned.

Lowe said simplicity, good food, and authenticity have been Cracker Barrel’s winning formula for decades, and that’s what corporate executives should focus on.

As a reminder, Cracker Barrel ignited volcanic backlash after unveiling a hideous rebrand of its iconic logo last week.

The redesign eliminated the “Old Timer” in overalls seated next to a rustic wooden barrel.

While the chain’s logo has been updated several times since its 1969 launch, the barrel has been a central element in every iteration — symbolizing the brand’s enduring connection to traditional Southern culture.

In addition to being utterly devoid of personality, the boring redesign made no sense.

What’s the point of calling the restaurant “Cracker Barrel” if there’s no barrel?

Following public backlash, a rebuke from President Donald Trump, and a $100 million stock plunge, Cracker Barrel restored its old logo on Tuesday.

Cracker Barrel’s disastrous redesign reaffirms the oft-cited adage, “Get woke, go broke.”

It’s unclear how much longer CEO Julie Masino will be able to hang on to her cushy job, but with alarming errors such as this debacle, her days are probably numbered.

