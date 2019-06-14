SECTIONS
Watch: Crenshaw Calls Out Democrats for Refusing To Fix ‘Poor Conditions’ They Complain About

By Jack Davis
Published June 14, 2019 at 12:54pm
Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw of Texas took House Democrats to task Thursday for their refusal to address humanitarian conditions at the border.

“We’re voting on amendments for the spending bill. Money to address the border crisis is NOT included. On top of that, House Dems have blocked humanitarian aid at the border 15 times. Dems complain about poor conditions, but won’t fix it,” Crenshaw wrote in a Twitter post.

President Donald Trump is seeking $4.5 billion for the border, including $3.3 billion for humanitarian aid, which includes increasing shelters and care for unaccompanied minors.

The rest of the funding would support border operations and expand the number of detentions beds, The Hill reported.

The proposal faces an uncertain future.

Crenshaw included a video in his tweet in which he tried to simplify the crisis without resorting to inflated rhetoric.

“We still have a border crisis and I want you all to understand what’s really going on with the $4.5 billion that the president has requested to fix the humanitarian crisis on the border,” Crenshaw said

Does this prove Democrats are playing politics with people's lives?

“I want you to understand what this money is for and then you’ll ask yourself why would Democrats be against it,” he said, picking up a marker to draw a simple diagram on paper.

“Right now, we have hundreds of thousands of people coming up north. Last month alone there were 144,000 people,” he said.

Crenshaw then drew the path that illegal immigrants follow through the immigration system.

“Border Patrol apprehends them, and when Border Patrol apprehends people they take them to a central processing center. The central processing centers are meant to be temporary,” Crenshaw said.

Then he noted that the issue is not the facilities, but that the flow of illegal immigrants has overrun their capacity.

“They are overcrowded right now. The conditions are not great. When you hear politicians saying that the conditions are unimaginable, it’s not Border Patrol’s fault. It’s just that they do not have the resources,” he said.

Crenshaw made similar points about fixing the immigration system in a “Fox & Friends” interview Wednesday.

In the video he tweeted Thursday, Crenshaw noted that the immigration system is designed to try to make life less harsh for children who cross the border illegally.

“Now, when unaccompanied minors show up they’re actually transferred to HHS, the Health and Human Services Department. These facilities are much different. They have a lot more resources; they have educational resources, sports facilities, more space for kids to sleep,” Crenshaw said.

Crenshaw said theory and reality are no longer aligned.

“That’s we are supposed to send kids and that’s what happens, but right now they have run out of money. They will no longer be able to take kids from the processing centers to HHS,” he said.

“The $4.5 billion that the president has requested is for HHS so they can continue operations so that kids don’t have to stay here sleeping on floors in bad conditions,” he said, touching his marker to the circle he drew for the processing centers.

“They can move to HHS.”

Then Crenshaw returned to the crux of his argument.

“So ask yourself: Why would Democrats be against that?”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
