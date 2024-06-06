Watch: Cross-Dressing Trump Hater Crashes Into Jail - Blames the Devil

A Florida man who was nude except for a women’s shirt crashed a car into a jail earlier this week, claiming Satan told him to kill as many people as he could, police said.

Not only did the cross-dressing man cause extensive damage and threaten a mass causality event on Monday in Martin County, but he also ranted against former President Donald Trump while doing so, according to police.

Jacksonville’s WQIK-FM reported 40-year-old Joseph Leedy drove the vehicle into the entrance of the Martin County Jail Monday, nude from the waist down.

Luckily, according to a Facebook post from the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, the man was unable to breach the jail’s steel doors.

The only article of clothing he was reportedly wearing was a women’s shirt, the sheriff’s office said in a statement alongside a mugshot of Leedy in a separate Facebook post.

“After crashing through the doors, Leedy got out of the vehicle wearing a ladies blouse and no pants, and poured motor oil on the lobby floor saying he wanted to set it on fire,” police said.

After getting out of the car, he poured motor oil onto the car and floor and threatened to start a fire.

Police said, “He continued making homicidal statements about police officers and expressed his desire to ‘kill everyone’ while he threw rubber snakes on the floor and fought with deputies and fire rescue personnel.”

Martin County Chief Deputy John Budensiek told local reporters that Leedy exited the vehicle “disrobed” and that, in addition to pouring motor oil and throwing fake snakes, he also threw several mobile phones, WPTV reported.







According to WQIK-FM, Budensiek also stated, “He was emphatic that he hated Donald Trump. He did not make direct threats to him but he just talked about his hatred for former President Donald Trump.”

Leedy was taken to a hospital for a checkup before he was ultimately transported back to the scene of his alleged crime and jailed.

It was unclear on Thursday whether Leedy had any prior arrests or convictions.

He was charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, criminal mischief and resisting arrest without violence.

Leedy’s alleged actions caused thousands of dollars in damage, police said, adding the man said he was motivated to kill by the “devil.”

Budensiek said he believed Leedy was under the influence of a powerful drug when he targeted the jail.

The deputy explained, “The medication that a normal person would be sedated by was not affecting him at all. So that does lead us to believe he has built up a tolerance to different types of drugs.”

