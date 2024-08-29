Share
Watch: Crowd Angrily Speaks Out the Moment CNN Reporter Asks JD Vance a Question

 By Randy DeSoto  August 28, 2024 at 5:39pm
A CNN reporter received immediate “boos” when she began to ask a question of GOP vice presidential nominee Sen. J.D. Vance at a campaign event Wednesday in Erie, Pennsylvania.

And that is to be expected, given CNN’s mostly negative coverage of Trump.

Vance was headlining the event taking place at a warehousing company in the northwest Pennsylvania city, sitting on the shores of Lake Erie.

During a Q&A with reporters following his opening remarks, Vance argued that the policies promoted by a Trump-Vance administration would result in more economic growth and greater security for the region and the country.

“You build more things in America, and it lifts up the entire community of Erie, Pennsylvania, and that’s what Donald Trump and I are going to fight for,” he said.

When CNN political producer Kit Maher introduced herself, the audience response was to begin booing her, mostly with smiles on their faces, probably indicating it was not so much anger with her as frustration with her network’s coverage of Trump.

She seemed to take it in stride laughing, if a bit nervously, and then launched into her question about the rapprochement between Trump and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp.

Do you think CNN is a fake-news network?

“How did Trump go from calling him disloyal and an average governor to praising him and thanking him for his support?” she asked.

“And why is it so important to have his support and a unity there?” Maher also wondered.

So some fairly straightforward questions.

“Because we’re a big tent party,” Vance answered. “The president just got RFK’s endorsement. He just got Tulsi Gabbard’s endorsement. And on the other side, he’s got Nikki Haley’s endorsement. He’s got Brian Kemp’s endorsement.”

“He is the president of common sense in this country,” the senator continued. “People are sick of being lied to and they’re sick of the craziness.”

Vance went on to acknowledge Trump and Kemp have personal disagreements, “but they’re both big enough to put the country over personal interest.”

They both agree that “we’ve got to kick that insane politician named Kamala Harris out of the White House,” Trump’s running mate said.

While CNN has been somewhat more balanced in its coverage of late, the network could not help but cut away during Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s endorsement speech of Trump Friday when the Democratic presidential candidate turned independent began to say negative things about Harris.

It should be no surprise that Harris chose CNN to do her first sit-down interview with since announcing her candidacy nearly 40 days ago.

Note: The interview with Trump-despising CNN host Dana Bash will be taped and later aired.

So if there are any flubs, they can be edited right out.

CNN deserves to get some grief from Trump’s supporters.

Randy DeSoto
Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015.
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
