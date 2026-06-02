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Chris and Rich Robinson of the The Black Crowes at the Hard Rock Casino in Rockford, Illinois.
Chris and Rich Robinson of the The Black Crowes at the Hard Rock Casino in Rockford, Illinois. (Paul Natkin / Getty Images)

Watch: Crowd Ditches Black Crowes Concert After Singer Mocks Patriotic Americans

 By Johnathan Jones  June 2, 2026 at 6:20am
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Fans at a Black Crowes concert in Florida walked out Sunday after lead singer Chris Robinson mocked audience members for chanting “U.S.A.”

Videos from the show showed the singer insulting the crowd before multiple people headed for the exits.

According to TMZ, the incident began when a screen inside a Tampa venue showed the band’s mascot dressed as Uncle Sam.

The image inspired a wave of “U.S.A.” chants from concertgoers.

Instead of staying quiet or joining in with his fans, Robinson made sarcastic remarks and insulted them.

Per TMZ, the singer told the crowd, “Thanks for the geography lesson” as they celebrated the country.

When members of the audience continued chanting, Robinson insulted them again.

Would you have walked out if you were at this concert?

“I don’t know what you have to be so proud of right now,” he told the crowd.

The comment immediately drew boos from audience members.

According to TMZ, Robinson did not stop at telling his fans they had nothing to be proud of.

“For those of you f***ing booing us, some of us are not afraid. And we most assuredly are not f***ing ignorant,” Robinson said.

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Many fans did not take the comments lying down and spoke with their feet.

A separate video shared by TMZ showed multiple people leaving the venue while the band continued performing.

One audience member later described the incident in a Facebook post.

A man named Michael Araldi wrote that he had enjoyed the show until Robinson started castigating people for their patriotism.

“The Black Crowes were excellent right up until the crowd chanted USA USA after seeing a Black Crowe character wearing an Uncle Sam Red White & Blue Top Hat on the Jumbotron,” Araldi wrote.

He added, “The crowd Booed and Booed… he called us ignorant MF’s and stated “Boo all you want you ignorant MF’s… Some of us have class… and we’re not afraid.”

Araldi concluded, “I just wanted to hear good music.”

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Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




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