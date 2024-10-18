Watch: Crowd Erupts as Trump Hilariously Skewers Chuck Schumer While Standing Right Next to Him

Former President Donald Trump gifted the public with a scathingly hilarious speech during Thursday’s Al Smith Dinner in New York City.

As Trump found a dinner guest in Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer, who sat right next to the podium where he spoke, the former president took the golden opportunity to make him the butt of a joke about both the election, Trump’s opponent Vice President Kamala Harris, and the left’s obsession with insane gender ideology.

“The press is reporting the Democrats are starting to panic,” Trump told the audience.

“They are panicking,” he said nodding in agreement. “You know, the votes are coming in. They’re coming in very, very strong.”

He then proceeded to set his sights on Schumer.

“Chuck Schumer is here looking very glum,” Trump joked as Schumer appeared to sink into his seat before cracking a slight smile.

Despite a long history between the two wrought with political differences, Trump proceeded to give Schumer a pat on the back as the latter actually began to laugh while Trump repeated his “glum” remark.

Trump then hit at Schumer hilariously mentioning Harris — as she could become the first woman president in a few weeks — and the left’s logic that womanhood is simply a chosen identity.

Did you find Trump's speech funny? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (333 Votes) No: 1% (4 Votes)

Trump quipped, “But look on the bright side, Chuck, considering how woke your party has become, if Kamala loses, you still have a chance to become the first woman president.”

The joke received much deserved laughter from the audience as even Schumer laughed and shook his head after the punchline.

Trump followed, saying, “He’s a pro,” before explaining that Schumer was asked about the joke beforehand and told Trump to make it.

On the topic of gender ideology — despite Trump’s joke as a delivery — the logic presented would be perfectly in line with the left’s views. A woman is not born. Womanhood is an identity that can be assumed by biological men as we are all incessantly told.

Trump himself could even be the first woman president if we go along with these lunatics.

Additionally, it is refreshing to see politicians on opposite ends of the spectrum able to cut up at each other’s expense.

During one of the most heated elections in American history, the stakes feel higher.

After Trump himself survived two assassination attempts, he wouldn’t be expected to be in much of a joking mood with his safety still at risk as he campaigns.

If someone who has endured so much can find moments to be lighthearted and reach across the aisle, the rest of us can, too.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.