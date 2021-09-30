Share
Watch: Crowd Erupts in Boos When Biden Shows Up at Congressional Baseball Game

 By Elizabeth Stauffer  September 30, 2021 at 12:26pm
Many in the crowd at the annual congressional baseball game weren’t too happy to see President Joe Biden show up on Wednesday evening.

When Biden walked into view at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., he was greeted with loud boos and jeers.

Steve Cortes of Newsmax said Biden might consider the booing a win, “because in stadiums across America, something far more profane is being chanted about him.”

He was, of course, referring to the “F*** Joe Biden” chants that were first heard in college football stadiums about three weeks ago and have continued since then.

Cortes also said that Washington, D.C., is “the bluest of blue cities,” so the fact that Biden was booed “is really, really surprising to me.”

On Wednesday night, Sean Hannity of Fox News said Biden was quickly becoming the “most unpopular president to ever serve.”

After greeting the Democratic and Republican lawmakers in their respective dugouts, Biden left the stadium. His visit lasted under an hour. But it appeared everyone was OK with that.


The chilly reception comes at a perilous time for the president.

It follows a series of spectacular blunders, from his mishandling of the southern border to his sloppy and tragic exit from Afghanistan. Making matters worse, three of his top military officials just contradicted his claim that none of them recommended he leave troops in Afghanistan to keep the Taliban at bay.

Biden is currently trying to shepherd his twin multitrillion-dollar spending bills through Congress, where he’s run into opposition from Republicans and two key members of his own party: Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona

On Wednesday, Manchin called the $3.5 trillion “infrastructure” bill “the definition of fiscal insanity” and said he would not support it.

Biden’s popularity continues to tank.

As of Thursday, 45 percent of voters approved of his job performance while 49 percent disapproved, according to a Real Clear Politics polling average.

Even at the congressional baseball game in the Democratic stronghold of D.C., Biden can’t escape the rising tide of discontent.

Elizabeth Stauffer
Contributor, Commentary
Elizabeth is a contract writer at The Western Journal. Her articles have appeared on many conservative websites including RedState, Newsmax, The Federalist, Bongino.com, HotAir, Australian National Review, Independent Journal Review, Instapundit, MSN and RealClearPolitics. Please follow Elizabeth on Twitter.
Conversation