Watch: Crowd Explodes with ‘1 Squad Under God’ Chant After Trump Says ‘In America We Don’t Worship Gov’t, We Worship God’

By Joe Setyon
Published July 23, 2019 at 9:48am
President Donald Trump needed just one sentence to bring down the house Tuesday during his address to a summit of young conservatives in Washington, D.C.

Trump was speaking at the Teen Student Action Summit, a four-day conference for high school conservatives organized by Turning Point USA.

More than 1,000 students were expected to attend, and many of them camped overnight Monday for a chance to see Trump’s speech, according to TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk.

“We have people camping out overnight, just to see the president of the United States,” Kirk said in a video posted to Twitter.

“They will be the first ones in there,” Kirk added.

It was well worth the wait, as evidenced by the crowd’s reaction to one of the president’s lines during his speech.

“In America, we don’t worship government, we worship God,” Trump said.

The crowd went absolutely wild, rising to its feet and cheering.

Soon, a chant broke out: “One squad under God.”

To understand why the chant was so perfect, a bit of background might be necessary.

Last week, Trump took a subtle shot at the so-called squad of freshman progressive lawmakers who have accused him in recent days of racism. And he did so in such a way that emphasized what truly matters in America — that we are all one nation under God.

Do you think Ocasio-Cortez and her “squad” hate America?

He posted to Twitter a 75-second-long video montage set to the tune of Lee Greenwood’s 1984 song, “God Bless the U.S.A.”

The video shows Trump interacting with members of the military and law enforcement personnel, among others.

At the end of the video, the word “AMERICA” — in big, bold letters — flashes across the screen.

And then the kicker: “One ‘Squad’ Under God.”

It’s brilliant because it’s true.

While Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her “squad” continue to call attention to themselves by attacking Trump, they are missing what’s most important: We are all Americans, we are in this together and we are indeed one nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.

Trump gets it, and the students listening to his speech Tuesday certainly get it as well. The only ones who don’t are the members of the “squad” and their supporters.

Joe Setyon
Associate story editor
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal who has spent his entire professional career in editing and reporting. He previously worked in Washington, D.C., as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine.
