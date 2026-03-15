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A classic American car is seen parked near the Iberostar Parque Central hotel in Havana on March 12, 2026.
A classic American car is seen parked near the Iberostar Parque Central hotel in Havana on March 12, 2026. (Yamil Lage - AFP / Getty Images)

Watch: Cuban Protesters Assault Communist Party Headquarters as Trump's Anti-Communist Policies Make Waves

 By Jack Davis  March 15, 2026 at 3:30am
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Cuban protesters attacked a Communist Party headquarters early Saturday as the nation’s political and energy crisis deepened.

Video of a protest in the city of Morón included the sound of gunfire, according to Fox News, although officials denied that police shot anyone.

A large crowd gathered outside the building, and a fire was seen burning in front of the building as burning objects were thrown at the structure.

Protesters chanted “libertad, libertad!” which is Spanish for “freedom, freedom!”

Fox News said gunfire came next, followed by a man on the ground.

“They shot him! They’re shooting! They said they wouldn’t shoot, but they shot him,” members of the crowd then said in Spanish.

The video then showed people carrying the injured man away.

State media outlet Vanguardia de Cuba said “no one was injured by gunfire,” although a “drunken” participant fell during the protest.

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Five people were arrested as the Communist Party office was vandalized, according to the BBC.

The demonstration “initially began peacefully” before escalating into “acts of vandalism,” state-run newspaper Invasor reported.

“A smaller group of people stoned the entrance to the building and started a fire in the street with furniture from the reception area,” it said.

Cuba has been reeling from the effects of an oil blockade imposed by President Donald Trump. Cuba imported vast amounts of Venezuelan oil, which Trump will not allow into Cuba.

As a result, rolling blackouts and shortages of food and fuel have been reported, impacting all parts of Cuban society.

Havana has seen blackouts of up to 15 hours per day. Last week, University of Havana students protested disruptions to their education caused by the ripple effects of the energy crisis.

Last week, President Donald Trump said Cuba was negotiating with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other administration officials.

“And I would think a deal would be made very easily with Cuba,” according to Fox News.

Friday was the first time Cuba formally acknowledged talks with the United States.

The situation in Cuba has even aroused the passions of activist Greta Thunberg, who has taken the United States to task as a flotilla plans to sail to Cuba later this month with humanitarian aid, according to Common Dreams.

The stunt was inspired by a similar effort by Thunberg that tried, but never succeeded, in reaching Gaza.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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