Cuban protesters attacked a Communist Party headquarters early Saturday as the nation’s political and energy crisis deepened.

Video of a protest in the city of Morón included the sound of gunfire, according to Fox News, although officials denied that police shot anyone.

A large crowd gathered outside the building, and a fire was seen burning in front of the building as burning objects were thrown at the structure.

Protesta en Cuba: Morón hizo historia, están luchando como nunca frente al PCC ‼️ Mis respetos para ese pueblo valiente pic.twitter.com/5s3twNeMNz — Alain Paparazzi Cubano (@CubanoPaparazzi) March 14, 2026

Protesters chanted “libertad, libertad!” which is Spanish for “freedom, freedom!”

Fox News said gunfire came next, followed by a man on the ground.

“They shot him! They’re shooting! They said they wouldn’t shoot, but they shot him,” members of the crowd then said in Spanish.

The video then showed people carrying the injured man away.

State media outlet Vanguardia de Cuba said “no one was injured by gunfire,” although a “drunken” participant fell during the protest.

After Secretary Marco Rubio stepped in on Cuba policy, reports suggest the country is shifting toward a more pro-U.S. stance. Supporters say Rubio has been relentless—keep it going. pic.twitter.com/L0EJnCX0l9 — Brandon Straka #WalkAway (@BrandonStraka) March 14, 2026

Five people were arrested as the Communist Party office was vandalized, according to the BBC.

The demonstration “initially began peacefully” before escalating into “acts of vandalism,” state-run newspaper Invasor reported.

“A smaller group of people stoned the entrance to the building and started a fire in the street with furniture from the reception area,” it said.

Cuba has been reeling from the effects of an oil blockade imposed by President Donald Trump. Cuba imported vast amounts of Venezuelan oil, which Trump will not allow into Cuba.

As a result, rolling blackouts and shortages of food and fuel have been reported, impacting all parts of Cuban society.

Havana has seen blackouts of up to 15 hours per day. Last week, University of Havana students protested disruptions to their education caused by the ripple effects of the energy crisis.

Last week, President Donald Trump said Cuba was negotiating with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other administration officials.

“And I would think a deal would be made very easily with Cuba,” according to Fox News.

Friday was the first time Cuba formally acknowledged talks with the United States.

Climate munchkin and flotilla captain Greta Thunberg, unveiled an unflattering hair cut, likely chopped by a blind man using a weeding sickle. Watch as she calls Trump a pedophile and announces her enthusiastic support for Cuba. pic.twitter.com/wukNvCJrZW — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) March 12, 2026

The situation in Cuba has even aroused the passions of activist Greta Thunberg, who has taken the United States to task as a flotilla plans to sail to Cuba later this month with humanitarian aid, according to Common Dreams.

The stunt was inspired by a similar effort by Thunberg that tried, but never succeeded, in reaching Gaza.

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