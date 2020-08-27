CNN’s Chris Cuomo claims to be a journalist, but he isn’t very good at upholding his journalistic duty.

During CNN’s Monday night coverage of the Republican National Convention, the liberal host of “Cuomo Prime Time” spoke to his colleague Don Lemon and gave a jaw-dropping justification for why CNN doesn’t fact-check Democrats.

Unbelievably, Cuomo didn’t deny that Democrats lie – in fact, he openly admitted it.

He just decided they deserve a pass when it comes to fact-checking because, in his opinion, Trump’s lies are worse.

CNN’s Chris Cuomo raises eyebrows after claiming CNN doesn’t fact-check the Dems because they don’t lie like Trump.. and then accusing Sen. Tim Scott of ‘carrying water’ for the President https://t.co/KBYSduJbPQ pic.twitter.com/qSnI5iUGCR — TV News HQ (@TVNewsHQ) August 25, 2020

TRENDING: Herschel Walker's Son: If Kindergartners Can Obey Teachers, Grown Men Can Obey Police Officers

“[W]ho are people going to believe? We’ll see who makes the better case,” Cuomo said.

“And yeah, you can fact-check it to death. We could fact-check this convention all night.

“People were saying, ‘You didn’t fact-check the Democrats.’ They are not lying the way Trump does.

Should both Republicans and Democrats be fact-checked? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 98% (1426 Votes) 2% (25 Votes)

“Do politicians lie? Of course,” Cuomo continued. “Do both parties engage in it? Yes, I’ll give you the full Guilfoyle! But not like Donald Trump. Nobody lies the way this man does, has, and will that I’ve ever seen in politics.”

Cuomo apparently forgot that a journalist’s job is to report the facts and to expose lies regardless of your feelings for the source.

It’s also ironic that, in the same conversation, Cuomo accused Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina of carrying water for Republicans while Cuomo himself happily carries water for the Democrats.

If Democrats are lying (and again, Cuomo openly admitted they lie), why should they be immune to being fact-checked?

In fact, even if Cuomo accepts their assertions at face value, isn’t it his journalistic duty to double check?

RELATED: Don Lemon Now Wants the Riots To Stop - Because They're Hurting Democrats

This is a clear case of media bias.

Cuomo, like so many on the left, hates Trump so much that he’s willing to let lies from the left slide in favor of what he considers the “greater good”: ousting Trump in November.

To be fair, this is the same guy who brought his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, onto his show to play with giant cotton swabs — but failed to press him about the thousands of nursing home deaths caused by the governor’s failed coronavirus policies.

High journalistic standards are probably too much to expect.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.