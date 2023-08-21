Watch: Customer Deftly Guns Down Armed Robbery Suspect Without Even Putting Down His Six-Pack of Beer

Newly-released surveillance video shows a Michigan man gun down an armed robber at a convenience store without putting down his beer.

The robbery and shooting both happened last month in the city of Cassopolis in the southwestern part of the state.

Over the weekend, the footage of the incident was obtained by WOOD-TV.

The video began with a man approaching the clerk behind the desk of a gas station and beginning to demand money from the cash register.

The clerk of Stone Lake Marathon Mini Mart was approached by a man wearing all black and with his face covered on July 27.

Police identified the alleged robber as 35-year-old Anthony Martin and said he came into the store armed with a box cutter knife.

Footage from two cameras inside the store showed the suspect interacting with the store clerk while a man with a six-pack of beer watches from behind a shelf.

The robber allegedly said,“You know why I’m here.”

The armed customer, whose identity has not been released, watched on momentarily before he casually drew a handgun.

The customer, without putting down the beer — a case of Miller Lite — then fired seven shots in total, neutralizing the robber.

Following the shooting, the man who opened fire told detectives he went to his car to get another magazine for his pistol and then re-entered the store and held Martin until officers arrived at the scene.

The robber was struck by bullets in the arm, back and in the face.

Police said that the shooter had a license to lawfully carry his firearm but the local prosecutor is waiting for their investigation to conclude before a decision is made regarding whether he will face charges.

“In Michigan, obviously, we do have defense of others as part of the law in Michigan, that you can defend others if they’re in a situation that there’s dangerous force being used against them,” Cass County prosecutor Victor Fitz said.

He added, “And certainly in this case, we’ll be looking at the facts in regard to that.”

The armed customer said he could not see what was in the robber’s hand but that the look of fear on the clerk’s face led him to open fire.

The store clerk spoke to WOOD-TV about the good samaritan and said, “He saved my life.”

Martin, who police say is the robber, survived the shooting and was charged with armed robbery following his release from a hospital.

The man has three prior felony convictions and reportedly faces up to life in prison if he is convicted.

