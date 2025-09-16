Share
Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray, left, read a text message exchange Tuesday during a news conference after prosecutors filed charges against Tyler James Robinson, right, the suspect in the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. (AP photo; Utah State Courts / AP)

Watch: DA Reads Text Messages That Make Suspected Charlie Kirk Assassin's Motive Clear

 By Jack Davis  September 16, 2025 at 3:28pm
The suspect in the death of Charlie Kirk revealed to his romantic partner that he shot Kirk, according to text messages read Tuesday by Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray.

Gray read from the messages to transgender roommate Lance Twiggs from suspect Tyler Robinson during a news conference, according to a video posted to social media platform X.

“Robinson: Why did I do it?,” Gray read.

“Twiggs: Yeah.”

“Robinson: I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can’t be negotiated out. If I am able to grab my rifle unseen, I will have left no evidence. Going to attempt to retrieve it again, hopefully they have moved on. I haven’t seen anything about them finding it.”

“Twiggs: How long have you been planning this?”

“Robinson: A bit over a week I believe,” Gray read.

Will Tyler Robinson end up receiving the death penalty?

In another video posted to X, Gray said, “Robinson’s mother expressed concern to her husband that the suspect shooter looked like Robinson. Robinson’s father agreed.

“Robinson’s mother explained that over the last year or so, Robinson had become more political and had started to lean more to the left, becoming more pro-gay and trans-rights oriented,” Gray said.

“She stated that Robinson began to date his roommate, a biological male who was transitioning genders,” Gray said.

Gray said that in a family conversation before the shooting, “Robinson accused Kirk of spreading hate.”

White House Releases Tribute to Charlie Kirk: 'You Have No Idea the Fire You Ignited'

Newsweek reported that during the conversation, Robinson told his parents, “There is too much evil and the guy spreads too much hate,” speaking of Kirk.

According to ABC, on the day Kirk was murdered, Robinson texted Twiggs, “drop what you are doing, look under my keyboard,” charging documents said.

The roommate found a note that read, “I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I’m going to take it,” according to charging documents.

The revelations came as Gray announced he would seek the death penalty in the case.

Gray, who called Kirk’s murder “an American tragedy,” said he did not “take this decision lightly” to seek the death penalty against the 22-year-old suspect.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
