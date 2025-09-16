Watch: DA Reads Text Messages That Make Suspected Charlie Kirk Assassin's Motive Clear

The suspect in the death of Charlie Kirk revealed to his romantic partner that he shot Kirk, according to text messages read Tuesday by Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray.

Gray read from the messages to transgender roommate Lance Twiggs from suspect Tyler Robinson during a news conference, according to a video posted to social media platform X.

“Robinson: Why did I do it?,” Gray read.

“Twiggs: Yeah.”

“Robinson: I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can’t be negotiated out. If I am able to grab my rifle unseen, I will have left no evidence. Going to attempt to retrieve it again, hopefully they have moved on. I haven’t seen anything about them finding it.”

🚨 CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSIN TYLER ROBINSON, on why he took out Charlie Kirk, speaking to transgender boyfriend: “I had enough of his HATRED. Some hate can’t be negotiated out.” pic.twitter.com/CSbetzpmII — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 16, 2025

“Twiggs: How long have you been planning this?”

“Robinson: A bit over a week I believe,” Gray read.

In another video posted to X, Gray said, “Robinson’s mother expressed concern to her husband that the suspect shooter looked like Robinson. Robinson’s father agreed.

“Robinson’s mother explained that over the last year or so, Robinson had become more political and had started to lean more to the left, becoming more pro-gay and trans-rights oriented,” Gray said.

“She stated that Robinson began to date his roommate, a biological male who was transitioning genders,” Gray said.

Gray said that in a family conversation before the shooting, “Robinson accused Kirk of spreading hate.”

🚨 BREAKING: The Utah County District Attorney just revealed Charlie Kirk kiIIer Tyler Robinson’s mom CONFIRMED Tyler became “more left” and “more gay and trans-rights oriented” over the past year LEFTIST, TRANS-ORIENTED VlOLENCE took out Charlie Kirk This is NOT a “both sides”… pic.twitter.com/5wzgaC53IR — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 16, 2025

Newsweek reported that during the conversation, Robinson told his parents, “There is too much evil and the guy spreads too much hate,” speaking of Kirk.

According to ABC, on the day Kirk was murdered, Robinson texted Twiggs, “drop what you are doing, look under my keyboard,” charging documents said.

The roommate found a note that read, “I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I’m going to take it,” according to charging documents.

BREAKING: Utah County District Attorney Jeff Gray announces he will be seeking the death penalty for Charlie Kirk’s killer. Tyler Robinson is being charged with the following: Count 1: Aggravated murder. Count 2: Felony discharge of a firearm. Count 3: Obstruction of justice… pic.twitter.com/ScHRVdj3x7 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 16, 2025

The revelations came as Gray announced he would seek the death penalty in the case.

Gray, who called Kirk’s murder “an American tragedy,” said he did not “take this decision lightly” to seek the death penalty against the 22-year-old suspect.

