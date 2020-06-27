SECTIONS
Watch: Dad Overcome with Emotion When Son Surprises Him at Hospital After Accident

By Amanda Thomason
Published June 27, 2020 at 9:16am
First responders deal with many harrowing cases. Because they see so many things that most of us don’t have to deal with on a daily basis, they know a lot more about what can happen to people, in all the worst ways.

But one of the most difficult things they can deal with is responding to a call only to find the person in need of help is someone they know and love.

Fortunately for Will LaGrone of Brandon, Mississippi, he got to help out a beloved family member after the emergency was over.

His father was in a serious car accident, and after being tended to, he needed to be transported to a different hospital to begin rehab.

Pafford EMS Mississippi, based in Ridgeland, shared a video clip of the surprise reunion on their Facebook page.

“A week ago today, one of our longtime paramedic’s father was involved in a terrible car accIdent,” they shared on May 1. “Earlier today, Will LaGrone, Pafford EMS Paramedic/Brandon, MS, was able to make arrangements with management that would enable him to surprise his father here in Louisiana and be the one to transport his father to rehab from the hospital in Shreveport.

“As you can see Will’s father was overcome with emotion. We are honored to share these photos of the emotional reunion of father and son.

“Thank you, Will for sharing this special moment with all of the world. Please keep Will’s father in your prayers as he continues to recover.”

In the video, as Will rounds the corner and comes into his father’s view, and the nurses suggest that maybe he can help, his father asks, “Who are you?”

Will removes his mask, and his dad quickly recognizes him. “Hey, man,” his dad said, choking up as his son leaned in for a hug.

The love between the two is clear. Both are choked up, and it takes Will a moment to compose himself and explain that he’s there to transport his dad.

Hundreds have commented on the video to express their appreciation over being able to witness this precious moment as well as to pledge their prayers for the father’s recovery.

RELATED: Watch: Grandfather in Tears After Grandchildren Visit Nursing Home

“So sweet and loving!!” one commented. “I would have done the same thing. Praying for a speedy recovery!!”

“Oh wow, I’m bawling my eyes out. This is just beautiful,” another wrote. “I lost my Dad only 2 years ago so I clearly see their bond.”

“Pafford has some of the BEST staff,” said a third who seemed to know of the company Will works with. “My husband had to travel with them quite regularly. Even when he didn’t have appointments they would stop in to say hi.”

Pafford responded in the comments to thank viewers for their prayers and share that the story has continued circulating.

“Thank you everyone, for all of your likes, comments and shares!” they wrote.

“We are moved by your response to Will’s video and emotional reunion with his dad. As a result of your response, several national and international news media outlets have chosen to pick up our story. We thank you for helping us spread this message of love.”

Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
