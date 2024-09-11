Watch: Dad Says He'd Rather His Child Have Been Killed by a White Man After Son Is Allegedly Murdered by Migrant

Unquestionably, President Joe Biden’s border crisis has made the country less safe as the tragic story of 11-year-old Aiden Clark from 2023 indicates.

Clark was killed by an immigrant from Haiti on the first day of school when the migrant’s minivan slammed into the school bus carrying Clark and injuring 20 other children.

According to NBC News, Hermanio Joseph, the migrant in question, was sentenced to 13 years in prison for vehicular homicide and involuntary manslaughter.

Roughly 15,000 Haitian immigrants have come to Springfield, Ohio, since 2020 via the Temporary Protected Status, a federal program offering immigrants temporary legal status which has been vastly expanded under the Biden administration.

These immigrants have overwhelmed the community of Springfield, Ohio, so much so that on Tuesday Republican Ohio Governor Mike DeWine sent in state troopers and millions of dollars in health care resources to help manage the problems that have ensued.

While the killing of Clark may sound like the setting for a father to mourn the heartbreaking loss of his son and blast Biden for his lenient immigration policies, father Nathan Clark decided to take a different angle in saying he wished his son, “was killed by a 60-year-old white man,” instead of Joseph.

The parents of Aiden Clark say they wish he had been killed by an older white man, instead of a Haitian, because they say his death has been used to spread hate towards migrants. Aiden’s father asks for Republicans to stop using his death for political reasons. pic.twitter.com/jzlzm5EI9q — TheBlaze (@theblaze) September 10, 2024

Clark thought had this been the case, “the incessant group of hate-spewing people would leave us alone.”

Clark attacked politicians like Republican Senate nominee for Ohio Bernie Moreno, Republican Rep. Chip Roy, Vice Presidential nominee Sen. J.D. Vance and former President Donald Trump.

He declared them to be “morally bankrupt,” for bringing attention this son’s death as evidence that immigration policy under the Biden administration has been a complete disaster.

“They can vomit all the hate they want about illegal immigrants, the border crisis, and even untrue claims about fluffy pets being ravaged and eaten by community members. However, they are not allowed, nor have they ever been allowed to mention Aiden Clark from Springfield, Ohio,” he said.

Clark’s remarks concerning his son’s death are truly bewildering given the circumstance. Joseph killed his son, and he proceeded to spin the narrative into the typical woke anti-white nonsense you hear from the left.

Furthermore, Clark’s remarks were laden with the all-too-familiar paternalism the left shows towards immigrants in denying them the agency to commit wrongdoings.

Clark spoke about Joseph and other Haitian immigrants as if they lack the capacity to be held responsible for any of the problems making our country less safe.

He didn’t even criticize Biden or his border czar, Vice President Kamala Harris, whose policies made Springfield what it is today.

This is a man who tragically lost his son and deserves compassion, but his anger is entirely misplaced.

In recent days, Springfield has been the subject of national media coverage as its Haitians have been terrorizing locals who no longer feel safe in their own town.

Despite the mainstream media spinning these stories as fictitious, several residents were filmed speaking to local officials about the behavior they’ve seen.

This is entirely the fault of the Biden administration.

With a Harris victory in November, Springfield will be far from the only community dealing with this problem.

