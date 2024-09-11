Share
Commentary
The father of Aiden Clark said he wishes his son was murdered by a white man.
Commentary
The father of Aiden Clark said he wishes his son was murdered by a white man. (@theblaze / X Screen Shot)

Watch: Dad Says He'd Rather His Child Have Been Killed by a White Man After Son Is Allegedly Murdered by Migrant

 By Samuel Short  September 11, 2024 at 3:48pm
Share

Unquestionably, President Joe Biden’s border crisis has made the country less safe as the tragic story of 11-year-old Aiden Clark from 2023 indicates.

Clark was killed by an immigrant from Haiti on the first day of school when the migrant’s minivan slammed into the school bus carrying Clark and injuring 20 other children.

According to NBC News, Hermanio Joseph, the migrant in question, was sentenced to 13 years in prison for vehicular homicide and involuntary manslaughter.

Roughly 15,000 Haitian immigrants have come to Springfield, Ohio, since 2020 via the Temporary Protected Status, a federal program offering immigrants temporary legal status which has been vastly expanded under the Biden administration.

These immigrants have overwhelmed the community of Springfield, Ohio, so much so that on Tuesday Republican Ohio Governor Mike DeWine sent in state troopers and millions of dollars in health care resources to help manage the problems that have ensued.

Trending:
Ohio Governor Takes Matters Into His Own Hands, Deploys Troops as Haitian Migrant Crisis Hit Town Hard

While the killing of Clark may sound like the setting for a father to mourn the heartbreaking loss of his son and blast Biden for his lenient immigration policies, father Nathan Clark decided to take a different angle in saying he wished his son, “was killed by a 60-year-old white man,” instead of Joseph.

Clark thought had this been the case, “the incessant group of hate-spewing people would leave us alone.”

Is the border crisis getting worse?

Clark attacked politicians like Republican Senate nominee for Ohio Bernie Moreno, Republican Rep. Chip Roy, Vice Presidential nominee Sen. J.D. Vance and former President Donald Trump.

He declared them to be “morally bankrupt,” for bringing attention this son’s death as evidence that immigration policy under the Biden administration has been a complete disaster.

“They can vomit all the hate they want about illegal immigrants, the border crisis, and even untrue claims about fluffy pets being ravaged and eaten by community members. However, they are not allowed, nor have they ever been allowed to mention Aiden Clark from Springfield, Ohio,” he said.

Clark’s remarks concerning his son’s death are truly bewildering given the circumstance. Joseph killed his son, and he proceeded to spin the narrative into the typical woke anti-white nonsense you hear from the left.

Furthermore, Clark’s remarks were laden with the all-too-familiar paternalism the left shows towards immigrants in denying them the agency to commit wrongdoings.

Related:
Pope Francis Weighs In on Trump-Harris Race with Damning Words That May Give Voters a Lot to Think About

Clark spoke about Joseph and other Haitian immigrants as if they lack the capacity to be held responsible for any of the problems making our country less safe.

He didn’t even criticize Biden or his border czar, Vice President Kamala Harris, whose policies made Springfield what it is today.

This is a man who tragically lost his son and deserves compassion, but his anger is entirely misplaced.

In recent days, Springfield has been the subject of national media coverage as its Haitians have been terrorizing locals who no longer feel safe in their own town.

Despite the mainstream media spinning these stories as fictitious, several residents were filmed speaking to local officials about the behavior they’ve seen.

This is entirely the fault of the Biden administration.

With a Harris victory in November, Springfield will be far from the only community dealing with this problem.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Share
Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Instructor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London.




Bakery Behind Presidential Candidate 'Cookie Tally' Reveals One Side Is Crushing the Other in 2024
Don Lemon Slammed as 'Attention-Starved' for Wildly Inappropriate Mockery of Melania Trump's Assassination Fears
Patrick Mahomes Lauded for 'Very Mature' Answer to Reporter's Trump Question in Wake of Dueling Endorsements
TIME Magazine Forced to Issue Embarrassing Correction After Calling One of Trump's Debate Claims 'False'
Watch: Dad Says He'd Rather His Child Have Been Killed by a White Man After Son Is Allegedly Murdered by Migrant
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation