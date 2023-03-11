Watch What Dad of 'Transgender' Kid Does When Youngkin Says Boys Shouldn't Be in Girls' Sports

The reaction of a “transgender” student’s father to Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s opinion on transgenders participating in sports should teach conservatives an important lesson about dealing with the transgender issue.

On Thursday, CNN hosted a town hall on public education with the governor, when a girl who claims to be a boy and goes by the name of “Niko” pressed Youngkin on the issue of transgender bathrooms and sports.

Youngkin politely replied that he was fine with putting gender-neutral bathrooms in schools to accommodate transgender students, but maintained that he would not allow biological boys to compete as girls and vice versa.

“I think sports are very clear, and I don’t think it’s very controversial,” he said. “I don’t think that biological boys should be playing sports with biological girls … It’s just not fair.”

But as he spoke this point, Niko’s father, who was sitting in the audience, shook his head in disapproval.

CNN had a 17-year-old trans dude ask Glenn Youngkin about school bathrooms and the kid’s Dad shook his head when Yougnkin said boys shouldn’t play girl’s sports. pic.twitter.com/iAcWCJzdP9 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 10, 2023

Now regardless of what you think of Youngkin’s position on gender-neutral bathrooms in schools, you need to recognize that he was in a tough spot here. He was confronted by a transgender to his face and had to tailor his answer accordingly.

All things considered, Youngkin did a pretty decent job answering this question. He realized he was walking a rather tight line, and conceded on one point, but held firm on the most important part of the question.

Should conservative governor support gender-neutral bathrooms? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 30% (856 Votes) No: 70% (2016 Votes)

But the reaction of this student’s father should teach conservatives a very important lesson: No matter what you do, nothing is ever going to please the left. They will always demand more.

Youngkin partially conceded on the issue of transgender bathrooms, which the left has been advocating for years, but that was not enough for Niko’s father. He wanted Youngkin to accept the whole thing.

This is why it is becoming increasingly difficult, despite the best efforts of conservatives, to compromise with the left. Conservatives have, again and again, compromised on important political and cultural issues in the hope of appeasing the left, but no matter how you slice it, the left is never appeased.

In fact, the left only takes it as a sign of weakness and uses it to try to demand even more, realizing that conservatives are not going to put up much of a fight.

At least in this case, it seems as if the governor is drawing a very firm line in the sand; he is determined to ensure that biological boys are not allowed to compete on the same teams as biological girls.

At the same time, however, Youngkin needs to realize that the transgender movement is not going to be OK with compromise; they want a full acceptance of their demands.

It is not enough for conservatives to keep trying to appease the left in order to keep them at bay. Conservatives need to actually start fighting back and holding the line against these radical activists.

Conservatives need to realize this; otherwise, the left is going to continue to pick up crucial wins.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.