Parler Share
Commentary

Watch What Dad of 'Transgender' Kid Does When Youngkin Says Boys Shouldn't Be in Girls' Sports

 By Peter Partoll  March 11, 2023 at 8:10am
Parler Share

The reaction of a “transgender” student’s father to Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s opinion on transgenders participating in sports should teach conservatives an important lesson about dealing with the transgender issue.

On Thursday, CNN hosted a town hall on public education with the governor, when a girl who claims to be a boy and goes by the name of “Niko” pressed Youngkin on the issue of transgender bathrooms and sports.

Youngkin politely replied that he was fine with putting gender-neutral bathrooms in schools to accommodate transgender students, but maintained that he would not allow biological boys to compete as girls and vice versa.

“I think sports are very clear, and I don’t think it’s very controversial,” he said. “I don’t think that biological boys should be playing sports with biological girls … It’s just not fair.”

But as he spoke this point, Niko’s father, who was sitting in the audience, shook his head in disapproval.

Trending:
Biden Admin Slaps Women in the Face by Giving 'International Women of Courage Award' to a Man

Now regardless of what you think of Youngkin’s position on gender-neutral bathrooms in schools, you need to recognize that he was in a tough spot here. He was confronted by a transgender to his face and had to tailor his answer accordingly.

All things considered, Youngkin did a pretty decent job answering this question. He realized he was walking a rather tight line, and conceded on one point, but held firm on the most important part of the question.

Should conservative governor support gender-neutral bathrooms?

But the reaction of this student’s father should teach conservatives a very important lesson: No matter what you do, nothing is ever going to please the left. They will always demand more.

Youngkin partially conceded on the issue of transgender bathrooms, which the left has been advocating for years, but that was not enough for Niko’s father. He wanted Youngkin to accept the whole thing.

This is why it is becoming increasingly difficult, despite the best efforts of conservatives, to compromise with the left. Conservatives have, again and again, compromised on important political and cultural issues in the hope of appeasing the left, but no matter how you slice it, the left is never appeased.

In fact, the left only takes it as a sign of weakness and uses it to try to demand even more, realizing that conservatives are not going to put up much of a fight.

At least in this case, it seems as if the governor is drawing a very firm line in the sand; he is determined to ensure that biological boys are not allowed to compete on the same teams as biological girls.

Related:
GOP Demands Answers After NBA Team Blasted Chinese Communist Propaganda During Game

At the same time, however, Youngkin needs to realize that the transgender movement is not going to be OK with compromise; they want a full acceptance of their demands.

It is not enough for conservatives to keep trying to appease the left in order to keep them at bay. Conservatives need to actually start fighting back and holding the line against these radical activists.

Conservatives need to realize this; otherwise, the left is going to continue to pick up crucial wins.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Parler Share
Peter Partoll
Peter Partoll is a commentary writer for the Western Journal and a Research Assistant for the Catholic Herald. He earned his bachelor's degree at Hillsdale College and recently finished up his masters degree at Royal Holloway University of London. You can follow him on Twitter at @p_partoll.




Foreign Leader Threatens to Conduct Election Interference Campaign Against Republicans in 2024
Watch What Dad of 'Transgender' Kid Does When Youngkin Says Boys Shouldn't Be in Girls' Sports
Watch: Queer School Board Member Demands Tolerance After Terminating Contract with Christian Teachers
Democrat Senator Says He Hates Eating Out, But His Restaurant Bills Are Damning
State Democrats' Soft-on-Murder Bill Set to Backfire - Just Apply Their Own Argument to Major Leftist Platform
See more...

Conversation