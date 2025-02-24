Watch: Dan Bongino Gets Choked Up as He Responds to Being Appointed to Key FBI Role

Podcast host and former Secret Service agent Don Bongino openly showed his emotions Monday as he announced he would join the FBI as second-in-command to newly appointed FBI Director Kash Patel.

President Donald Trump announced the appointment on Sunday.

“Great news for Law Enforcement and American Justice! Dan Bongino, a man of incredible love and passion for our Country, has just been named the next DEPUTY DIRECTOR OF THE FBI, by the man who will be the best ever Director, Kash Patel,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

On Monday, Bongino confirmed the news on his podcast.

“I got a call from the president, he couldn’t have been nicer,” Bongino said in a video posted to X.

He declined to divulge all the details, but noted that he “broke down a bit because this is now real.”

“The President, Attorney General [Pam] Bondi and … now-Director of the FBI Kash Patel offered this role, a role I expressed an interest in,” he said.

Bongino appeared overcome by emotion as he paused before continuing.

“I’m going to accept the role proudly as Deputy Director – the number two spot — at the Federal Bureau of Investigation,” he said.

“I will tell you everything that happens, within reason,” he added.

As the video closed, Bongino noted, “It’s going to be a pretty wild ride.”

Patel welcomed Bongino aboard.

“His leadership, integrity, and deep commitment to justice make him the ideal choice to help lead the FBI at this critical time. He’s a cops cop,” Patel said, according to Fox News.”Welcome aboard, Dan. The country needs strong leadership, and I know you will serve with honor and dedication.”

During Bongino’s Friday podcast, he spoke about Patel and the FBI, according to the BBC.

“Kash Patel is there for one reason, he is there to make the FBI great again,” he said, calling Patel the “change agent” the FBI needs. “How amazing would it be in four years to look back with a good, high-quality, reformed FBI free of woke culture and DEI that goes out making headline, big arrests of real bad guys destroying your community.

“How good would that be?”

