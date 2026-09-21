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CNN's Dana Bash, pictured in a March file photo.
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CNN's Dana Bash, pictured in a March file photo, got more than she bargained for Sunday in a "State of the Union" interview with U.N. Ambassador Mike Waltz. (Shannon Finney / Getty Images)

Watch: Dana Bash 'At a Loss for Words' Over CNN Ban at WH, But Then Video of CNN Suggesting WH Ban Fox News Surfaces

 By Brooklynn Robinson  September 21, 2026 at 3:29pm
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Dana Bash ran out of words the minute the lockout hit her network.

On CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday, Bash asked U.N. Ambassador Mike Waltz if he is “comfortable” with President Trump barring CNN, MS NOW, and Politico from the White House — and compared Trump to dictators abroad.

“Historically, it was the United States pushing countries like China for greater press freedoms,”  she said. “Now, President Trump is the one backsliding on these rights.”

Bash thanked Waltz, a combat veteran of the Army Green Berets, for fighting for the First Amendment. Then declared she was at “kind of a loss for words,” especially, she said, because the president “just doesn’t want negative reporting.” It was “critical reporting,” she insisted. “It is intended to get facts.”

Waltz did not play along.

There is “a big difference,” he told her, “between negative reporting and garbage, gossip journalism.” He said the Biden administration “limited all kinds of journalistic outfits and journalists themselves that they deemed as right-wing.”

Trump, he said, does not believe the banned media outlets are acting in good faith.

Access to a government building, he noted, is not the same thing as the right to speak and publish.

Conservative commentator Eric Daugherty posted the exchange on the social media platform X:


Then a video from 2021 came back.

After posting Bash’s interview with Waltz, Daugherty used another post to circulate old footage of CNN’s Brian Stelter, the network’s in-house media scold, discussing whether Fox News should even be in the White House press pool under Biden.

“Should it be a part of the White House press pool?” Stelter asked during the March, 14, 2021, episode of “Reliable Sources.” “Should it be afforded the privileges that come with news gathering?”

Related:
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He called it a privilege. He did not call it a constitutional crisis. That tone arrived only after Trump moved on CNN.

This is the iron law of the left. Accuse the other side of what you have already tried. Cry bully and demand a privilege you were willing to strip from Fox when the other team held office. They are frauds. The sanctimony is the part that makes it intolerable.

Dana Bash was at a “loss for words”? Bash has more words than anyone needs from her in 10 lifetimes. She had words when Stelter treated Fox’s press badge as optional. She had words when Biden’s White House iced out journalists it didn’t favor. She found the First Amendment again on Sunday because it was her logo on the wrong side of the rope line.

If you had to pick one, would you say Dana Bash is more a liar or more a fool?

Waltz told her to look at the corrections nobody reads and the anonymous-source “gossip” that hardens into “fact.” That is the product. Trump called it fake news and pulled the pass. CNN has filed with the courts. Bash filed for the fainting couch.

The First Amendment protects the right to publish. It does not guarantee a folding chair in the White House briefing room for any news outlet that has spent years treating the president as a target and the audience as fools.

If the network wants the room back, they can start by telling the truth. Until then, save the speechlessness.

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Brooklynn Robinson
Brooklynn Robinson is a Florida-based journalist originally from Alabama who remains firmly rooted in her Southern conservative values and America First principles. She specializes in investigative reporting and undercover work.

Previously an associate journalist at O’Keefe Media Group, she conducted undercover investigations, wrote articles, and produced digital media. Her career began as a contributor to UncoverDC and General Michael Flynn’s America’s Future. Through her reporting, Brooklynn focuses on exposing corruption and holding those in power accountable. Follow her on X: @RealAnonB




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