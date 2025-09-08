Watch: 'Darling ... Be Quiet' - Trump Crushes 'Second Rate' Reporter Who Suggested He's Going to War with Chicago

President Donald Trump hilariously dunked on NBC News correspondent Yamiche Alcindor for asking a harebrained question concerning his well-publicized war on crime.

The clown show unfolded Sunday during a press scrum in front of the White House, when the virulent anti-Trumper asked, “Are you trying to go to war with Chicago?”

The leftist foghorn was reacting to a meme Trump had posted on Saturday, in which he jokingly quipped, “I love the smell of deportations in the morning…”

“Chicago is about to find out why it’s called the Department of WAR.”

Trump’s post made a reference to his repeated vows to deploy the National Guard to the lawless, Democrat-run city to crush illegal immigration and stamp out crime.

New media post from Donald J. Trump (TS: 06 Sep 11:38 ET)​​​‍​​‌‍​​‌‍​​​​​​‌‍​​‌‍​​​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​​​‌‍​‌‍​​​​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​‌‍​‌‍​​​‌‍​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​‌‍​​​‌‍​​​​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​​​‌‍​‌‍ pic.twitter.com/tgGycNHAOg — Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) September 6, 2025

Trump bristled at Alcindor’s failed attempt to twist his words by suggesting that his war on crime was actually a war on the city of Chicago.

“When you say that, darling, that’s fake news,” the president said.

A triggered Alcindor then tried to interrupt Trump as he was responding her question, so he explained that she’s a “second-rate” reporter because she refuses to listen.

“Be quiet, listen!” Trump advised. “You don’t listen. You never listen. That’s why you’re second-rate.”

“We’re not going to war. We’re gonna clean up our cities,” the president underscored. “We’re gonna clean them up, so they don’t kill five people every weekend. That’s not war. That’s common sense.”

.@POTUS BODIES @Yamiche for asking if we’re “going to war with Chicago”: “You never listen. That’s why you’re second-rate. We’re not going to war. We’re going to clean up our cities… so they don’t kill five people every weekend. That’s not war. That’s common sense.” 🔥 pic.twitter.com/SJluB8lbyX — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 7, 2025

Yamiche Alcindor was lampooned on social media for her latest botched attempt to gaslight the public.

Only ignorant news media like @Yamiche would ask such an asinine question….🤡🤡 — Melinda (@wvgirl610) September 7, 2025

How utterly embarrassing for you. Enough. Find a new real job. You have been lying and spreading leftist propaganda for years. — Jwlsportsfan 🇺🇸🧡🙏⚾️🏈 (@JulieRoyston3) September 8, 2025

This is who Trump told to “Be Quiet” Yamiche Alcindor is one of the nastiest reporters there is… glad Trump put her fat ass in place. https://t.co/RVQQfORVNi pic.twitter.com/qqoLmsRoD1 — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) September 7, 2025

It’s almost funny how warped and inverted the Democrats’ value system is, in that they uniformly prioritize the welfare of illegal aliens and violent criminals over the safety of law-abiding Americans.

Most of the Democrat-run big cities in the United States — San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington, and New York — have devolved into safe havens for illegal aliens and recidivist criminals.

Why should law-abiding, taxpaying Americans fear walking down the streets of their own cities?

Why should the well-being of Americans be ignored as their politicians cater to third-world migrants and coddle violent thugs?

Trump is doing the right thing by trying to make America safe again. No nation — no matter how wealthy or powerful — can stay that way if it’s crime-infested, filthy, and unliveable.

Anyone who disagrees with this fact should be required to open their own homes to unvetted armies of third-world migrants and recidivist criminals.

