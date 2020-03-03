Watch DA's Furious Husband Pull Gun on 30 BLM Protesters Trying To Intimidate His Wife

Early Monday morning, 30 Black Lives Matter protesters descended on the home of Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey. A group of them rang her front doorbell and demanded she come out for a “community meeting.”

Instead, her husband answered the door with a pistol.

In a 45-second clip posted to her Twitter account, Melina Abdullah, co-founder of BLMLA, is seen having a very short conversation with Lacey’s husband, David, as he points a handgun at her.

“Right now. Get off,” he yells at the group.

“Good morning,” Abdullah says cheerfully.

“Get off of my porch,” Lacey commands.

“Are you going to shoot me?” Abdullah asks.

“I will shoot you. Get off of my porch,” Lacey responds.

“Can you tell Jackie Lacey that we’re here?” Abdullah asks.

“I don’t care who you are. Get off of my porch right now. We’re calling the police right now,” Lacey says and then slams the door shut.

I’m front of DA Jackie Lacey’s house for that community meeting she promised with the @BLMLA crew. Rang her bell to invite her. Her husband pulled a gun, cocked it, pointed it at my chest and said “I’ll shoot you. I don’t care who you are.” @WP4BL @RealJusticePAC @shaunking pic.twitter.com/WtazUWSJIC — Melina Abdullah (@DocMellyMel) March 2, 2020

According to the Los Angeles Police Department there was a “call for service” at approximately 5:40 a.m. to the same block as Lacey’s home address, NBC News reported.

Abdullah claimed she has been trying to meet with Jackie Lacey for two years regarding what she believes is the failure of the district attorney’s office to prosecute Los Angeles police officers for the wrongful deaths of civilians. Since Lacey’s tenure began in 2012, Black Lives Matter claims, approximately 400 people have either died in police custody or were shot by police.

However, according to Lacey, she offered to meet with representatives of Black Lives Matter but her overtures were rejected when she recommended they meet one on one or in small groups.

There are no good guys here.

It is hard to watch the video of David Lacey waving a gun at a group of activists and agree it was a reasonable response. It was not. Lacey never should have answered the door in the first place and should have called police immediately.

In a news conference about the incident on Monday, Jackie Lacey relayed an apology from her husband saying that he was “profoundly sorry.” He should be sorry — no one should point a firearm at anybody he does not intend to justifiably shoot.

Lacey also said that her husband’s response “was in fear.” It was reasonable for Lacey to be afraid. Cornering and threatening people in their homes to make them feel vulnerable only stokes conflict. It raises the possibility that such tactics will not be met with reasoned, well-thought-out responses, but with the business end of a firearm to do the talking.

Readying oneself with a firearm just in case people kick in your front door is one thing, but aiming wildly at them could have resulted in any number of awful consequences. Lacey’s finger could have twitched accidentally firing the weapon. Or the BLM group could have rushed to disarm him, forcing a fight that would not have ended well.

No activist should be bullying people into compliance, let alone rousting folks out of their beds at dark o’clock, a time when they might not be fully thinking straight. BLM has engaged in numerous confrontational incidents.

At Lacey’s news conference, she described how difficult it had been to live under threats and intimidation. “We expect that people are going to exercise their First Amendment right. But our home is our sanctuary,” she explained.

“I want to say, what is the end game?” Lacey asked. “It seems to me that we all have the right to speak our mind. And we can speak in many different forums. You can vote. That’s one way to speak your mind. But to publicly humiliate people, to say to them, you know, ‘I hate you,’ that ‘you’re a racist.’ What progress will we make in this world if that’s how we talk to each other?”

Lacey is correct. It not only matters what we say to each other, it matters even more how we say it.

Unfortunately, the foolish response by David Lacey will only embolden radical activists to further acts of intimidation in the hopes of capturing them on video for social and political gain.

This, in turn, will cement opposition to such tactics, setting the stage for more outlandish acts to follow.

