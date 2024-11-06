Share
Watch: Dazed Kamala Harris Supporters File Out of Election Night Party Early

 By C. Douglas Golden  November 5, 2024 at 11:00pm
After a brutal night left Kamala Harris’ campaign far short of what they were expecting to accomplish, her biggest supporters left her election night watch party in a daze, according to numerous reports.

While only one of the seven major swing states have been called for former President Donald Trump, all of them are trending his way as of 12:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday morning.

The New York Times’ election needle also gives Trump a 92 percent chance of victory, with every one of the swing states trending at least 64 percent or above his way.

The Daily Wire’s Spencer Lindquist, who was reporting from the party at Howard University in Washington, D.C. — Harris’ alma mater — described a dirge-like scene.

“Attendees are starting to stream out of the Kamala Harris watch party. No one wants to talk. The mood has shifted significantly in the last 30 minutes,” he posted at just after 11:30 AM.

A further update indicated that things weren’t getting any better for Harris.

“Wave after wave of people are leaving the Kamala Harris watch party in Washington DC,” he wrote.

“The crowd started out loud and enthusiastic. People are now either glued to the news broadcast or are turning around and going home.”

The crowds seem to be taking the advice of Harris campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon, who urged those on the campaign to rest up for whatever might happen tomorrow.

“As we have known all along, this is a razor thin race. Thanks to this amazing team, we have seen incredible turnout across the Battleground States, and the closeness of the race is exactly what we prepared for,” she wrote.

“We’ll continue to keep you all updated as we get more information. This is what we’ve been built for, so let’s finish up what we have in front of us tonight, get some sleep, and get ready to close out strong tomorrow.”

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

