Watch the Dazed Look on Joe Biden's Face as Jill Biden Has to Direct Him Off Stage

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden attended the 100th National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony in Washington, D.C. yesterday, but many left discussing Biden’s antics once again.

In what has become an all too familiar sight, Biden ended his speech by standing and staring, seemingly completely lost and needing to be escorted off-stage by his wife while he took the microphone with him instead of leaving it on the podium.

Confused old man takes the mic with him pic.twitter.com/6ANsfoNPrq — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 30, 2022

Rather than carrying the authority and gravitas expected of the leader of the free world, Joe Biden looks as if he is being escorted by the staff of a nursing home, yet he is somehow expected to represent our interests to foreign dignitaries.

This is a president that:

Thanked Alabama workers for arming Russians against the “brave Hungarian resistance.”

Read, out loud, “end of quote” and “repeat the line” during a speech.

Claimed that we currently have 50 presidents.

And has to be rescued by his handlers all too frequently.

Obviously, Biden is far from being mentally sound, and he certainly appears to be incapable of making the kind of complex decisions required to run the United States of America.

This could be the reason for Biden’s uncertainty, when a man in the crowd exclaimed “four more years.”

Biden responded “I don’t know about that.”

Crowd member: “Four more years!” Biden: “I don’t know about that.”pic.twitter.com/4YiONHEsjM — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) November 30, 2022

Its clear that even Biden questions his own mental aptitude for the position at this point.

Meanwhile, his own party seems to be distancing itself from him as well.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, during a CNN interview in June, didn’t exactly give a ringing endorsement of a Joe Biden 2024 run.

“Yeah, you know, I think we should endorse when we get to it, but I believe that the president has been doing a very good job, uh, so far and, um, you know, should he run again, I think it’s … it’s … we’ll take a look at it. But right now we need to focus on winning a majority instead of a presidential election.”

The entire Joe Biden presidency has the air of a bad joke that we, as the populace, unfortunately have been asked to simply play along with.

With Joe struggling to simply function only halfway through his first term, we’re also apparently expected to believe he’s even capable of holding it together for another 4 years if re-elected — a prospect that even his own base seems to be unable to come to terms with.

